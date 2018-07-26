SmarTech Publishing Announces Upcoming Analyst Conference on Trends And Forecasts For The Additive Manufacturing Industry

CROZET, Va., July 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industry analyst firm SmarTech Publishing will be hosting the firm’s own Analyst Day Conference at the Embassy Suites Hotel in Waltham, MA on September 27th, 2018 from 8:30am-5:00pm. This one-of-a-kind conference will feature only original content and direct insights from SmarTech analysts, without the standard vendor sales presentations, messaging, or marketing pitches common to most industry events.



Details about the event are available on the firm’s website at https://www.smartechpublishing.com/smartech-analyst-conference/ .

About the Event:

At this one-day conference, attendees will have the opportunity to hear from SmarTech analysts, who will present on the firm’s latest findings, insights, and forecasts from its constantly updated data model and published reports on additive manufacturing.

Sessions will offer a complete value chain perspective with materials, machines, suppliers, and vertical market opportunities addressed.





Value, volumes, and market shares will also be provided where applicable.





The analysts presenting include President Lawrence Gasman, VP of Research Scott Dunham, and Senior Analyst Davide Sher. All analysts presenting have years of experience with market analysis and specialize in 3D printing and additive manufacturing.

The event will include presentations, Q & A sessions, and opportunities to engage with SmarTech analysts and other attendees.

The event is open to all companies and individuals involved in the Additive Manufacturing and 3D printing industry including OEMs, metals and mining companies, printer manufacturers, service bureaus, end users, commercial entities, and research institutes interested in learning more about the market. Members of the financial community will also derive great value from the event.

Current media partners include 3DPrint.com and 3D Printing Media Network.

The firm has announced an Early Bird pricing offer that will be good through August 31st.

About SmarTech Publishing:

SmarTech is the leading provider of industry research and market forecasts in the additive manufacturing and 3D printing space. Our firm has a client roster that includes some of the largest 3D printer firms, material firms, and investors in the world.

SmarTech has published reports on some of the most important revenue opportunities in the 3D printing sector including personal printers, low-volume manufacturing, 3D printing materials, medical/dental applications, aerospace, automotive, and other promising 3D market segments. Our findings are regularly covered and cited in leading trade and industry media.

For more details on our company go to www.smartechpublishing.com.

Contact:

Robert Nolan, CMO/CRO

[email protected]

804-938-0030