Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Smart Cannabis Corp. : Installs SMART App in 18 Greenhouses and Additional 50,000 sqft Within Retrofitted Greenhouses, Secures Subscription Services for Entire Project

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2018 | 02:46pm CEST

SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Cannabis Corp. (OTC: SCNA) announced that it is actively installing their SMART App automation system in eighteen (18) Northern California greenhouses as well as within 50,000 square feet of greenhouse space that has been retrofitted by its subsidiary, Next Generation Farming. The team is on-site completing installations this week.

Smart Cannabis Corp, one of the fastest growing and most profitable companies in the cannabis, agritech and organic farming market. The company provides advanced eco-friendly greenhouse systems unmatched at any price; coupled with state of the art automation control systems utilizing the company's SMARTAPP mobile control system. (PRNewsfoto/Smart Cannabis Corp.)

In addition to the SMART App automation system installation, the client is contracted for subscription services spanning the entire, massive project. The entire system includes software, automation equipment, cameras, servers, and subscriptions invoiced at nearly $300,000. Subscription services are contracted to be paid monthly.

Smart Cannabis (OTC PINK: SCNA) is a public equity corporation advancing the agriculture and cannabis industries and growing through acquisition, strategic alliances, and proprietary intellectual property. The company's wholly owned subsidiary, Next Generation Farming Inc., provides turnkey, automated, commercial greenhouses systems that efficiently improve yields and decrease water consumption for cultivators of organic food and cannabis crops. The company websites are http://smartcannabis.com https://sapinvestments.com https://smartcannabis.com/nextgenfarming

Disclaimer: The Company relies upon the Safe Harbor Laws of 1933, 1934 and 1995 for all public news releases. The company may make forward-looking public statements concerning its expected future operations, performance and other developments. Such forward-looking statements are estimates that reflect the company's best judgment based upon current information. All investments involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that other factors will not affect the accuracy of such forward-looking statements. It is impossible to identify all such factors. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated by the company include, but are not limited to, government regulation; managing and maintaining growth; the effect of adverse publicity; litigation; competition; and other factors which may be identified from time to time in the company's public announcements.

Contact:
Smart Cannabis Corp.
Don Smith, Vice President
[email protected]
(424) 732-7646

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smart-cannabis-corp-installs-smart-app-in-18-greenhouses-and-additional-50-000-sqft-within-retrofitted-greenhouses-secures-subscription-services-for-entire-project-300689019.html

SOURCE Smart Cannabis Corp.


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:10pENDOCYTE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
03:10pLEO PHARMA : to Expand Its Lead in Medical Dermatology with Acquisition of Bayer’s Prescription Dermatology Unit
BU
03:10pGrab a Box of Tissues and Watch as Real Fathers & Daughters With Complex Relationships Reconnect and Talk About How They May Be More Alike Than They Think
BU
03:10pHUNTSMAN CORPORATION : to Host Earnings Call
AC
03:10pNORTHWEST INDIANA BANCORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:10pBOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON : U.S. Army Awards Booz Allen a spot on $554M, Five-Year Contract to Provide Global Training, Support Systems and Mission Support Services
BU
03:10pSENTINELONE : Announces Partnership with Lookout to Extend Next-Gen Endpoint Protection to Mobile Devices
BU
03:10pPNM RESOURCES INC : PNM Resources, Inc. to Host Earnings Call
AC
03:10pEXOSTAR : Names Michael Castle Vice President, Sales and Marketing
BU
03:09pTEKSYSTEMS : to Attend Medical Enterprise Systems Conference 2018
BU
Latest news "Companies"
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.