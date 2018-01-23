Smart City Networks : Awarded Telecommunications Contract at Orange County Convention Center

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Orange County Board of County Commissioners unanimously approved a recommendation to award a new agreement to Smart City Networks, the nation's leading provider of telecommunications services for the meetings and conventions industry, as the exclusive telecommunications provider of the Orange County Convention Center (OCCC).

The award, which is for a new 5-year contract plus a 5-year option, followed an intensive yearlong bidding process. The new agreement allows Smart City Networks to continue providing the data technology and telecommunications services to the OCCC. The OCCC hosts over 200 events a year, drawing more than 1.4 million attendees annually.

About Smart City Networks: Founded over 30 years ago, Smart City Networks is the nation's largest provider of event telecommunications and technology in the convention industry and the 19th largest employer in central Florida. Smart City Networks can provide wired and wireless Internet services, phone services and digital signage solutions at convention centers and meeting facilities of any size. Smart City Networks designs, installs and maintains data, voice, electrical and utility platforms, coupled with voice, video and data network engineering, security and monitoring. Providing technology services to over 3,000 conventions and meetings annually, Smart City Networks currently serves more than 39 convention and meeting facilities across the U.S., totaling over 17 million square feet of exhibit space. For more information about Smart City Networks, call 702-943-6000 or visit www.smartcitynetworks.com.

