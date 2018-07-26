Log in
Smart Glass Markets, 2015-2024: Electrochromic, Suspended Particle Devices, Polymer Dispersed Liquid Crystal Glass & Others - Global Strategic Business Report 2018 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

07/26/2018 | 12:13pm CEST

The "Smart Glass - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2024. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Smart Glass in US$.

The Global, Europe and the US markets are further analyzed by the following Technology Types:

  • Electrochromic
  • Suspended Particle Devices
  • Polymer Dispersed Liquid Crystal Glass
  • Others

Additionally, the Global market is analyzed by the following End-Use Applications:

  • Transportation
  • Architectural
  • Others

The report profiles 102 companies including many key and niche players such as:

  • Active Glass Technologies PLC (UK)
  • Asahi Glass Company Ltd. (Japan)
  • Asahi India Glass Ltd. (AIS) (India)
  • Clayton Glass Ltd. (UK)
  • Corning, Inc. (USA)
  • Essex Safety Glass Ltd. (UK)
  • Flat Glass Industries Ltd. (Australia)
  • Gentex Corporation (USA)
  • Glass Apps, LLC (USA)
  • Guardian Industries (USA)
  • Hitachi Chemical Group (Japan)
  • Intelligent Glass (UK)
  • InvisiShade, LLC (USA)
  • Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd. (Japan)
  • Pleotint, LLC (USA)
  • RavenWindow (USA)
  • Research Frontiers Incorporated (USA)
  • Saint-Gobain SA (France)
  • SAGE Electrochromics, Inc. (USA)
  • Schott Corporation (USA)
  • Scienstry, Inc. (USA)
  • Smart Glass Country (Canada)
  • SmartGlass International Limited (Ireland)
  • Vario Glass, Inc. (Canada)
  • View, Inc. (USA)

Key Topics Covered:

1. Industry Overview

2. Competition

3. Market Trends, Issues & Drivers

4. Smart Glass Innovations & Advancements

5. Product Overview

6. Product Introductions

7. Recent Industry Activity

8. Focus On Select Global Players

9. Global Market Perspective

Total Companies Profiled: 102 (including Divisions

Subsidiaries 106)

  • The United States ((35)
  • Canada 6)
  • Japan (8)
  • Europe (30)
    • France (3)
    • Germany (6)
    • The United Kingdom (14)
    • Italy (1)
    • Spain (2)
    • Rest of Europe (4)
  • Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (25)
  • Middle East (1)
  • Africa (1)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ntf5gt/smart_glass?w=4

Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.


