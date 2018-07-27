Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Smart Healthcare: Global Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 24.1% during 2018-2022

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/27/2018 | 01:42pm CEST

Dublin, July 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smart Healthcare Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Smart Healthcare Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.1% during the period 2018-2022.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend affecting this market is adoption of IoT in healthcare. IoT applications such as mHealth enable the provision of facilities such as medication reminders, remote diagnostics, and telemedicine services.

According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the growing demand for remote health monitoring. This is due to growth of the elderly population resulting in the rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, arthritis, obesity, asthma, and heart diseases.

Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the high cost involved with smart healthcare. Consumers are hesitant to adopt devices that use biosensor technology because they are associated with high costs.

Key Vendors

  • Abbott Laboratories
  • Allscripts
  • Cisco Systems
  • General Electric
  • Koninklijke Philips

Key Topics Covered

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2017
  • Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SOLUTION

  • Segmentation by solution
  • Comparison by solution
  • EHR - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Telemedicine - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • mHealth - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Smart pills - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Market opportunity by solution

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

  • Geographical segmentation
  • Regional comparison
  • Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

  • IoT in healthcare
  • Advent of big data analytics in healthcare
  • Increasing use of healthcare applications
  • Rising adoption of nanosensors in healthcare

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Abbott Laboratories
  • Allscripts
  • Cisco Systems
  • General Electric
  • Koninklijke Philips

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wg3sm4/smart_healthcare?w=12

Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
         Laura Wood, Senior Manager
         [email protected]
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: E-Healthcare

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:16pTAMILNADU TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Kaskhas Thatties
AQ
02:16pHYD. OIL SERVO SYSTEM - HLP -46 OR BHARAT HYDROL HLP-46 OR PROTOMAC HLP - 46 OR ENKLO HLP - 46 OR SHELL TELLUS - T46 ETC. (02ITEMS), MAKE : -Ioc/Hpcl/Bpcl/Bharat Shell / Balmer Lawrie / Gulf Oil Corp
AQ
02:16pTAMILNADU TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Pasting Stickers Primer 94
AQ
02:16pTAMILNADU TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Ke Valve to Kbi/Nyab Part No.I173835
AQ
02:16pUNINTERRUPTIBLE POWER SUPPLY (UPS), 650 VA , MAKE : - Zebronics, Microtek, Luminous or Similar
AQ
02:16pRESPONSIVE INDUSTRIES : Dining Table Cloth. Size- 6` X 3.6`= 8 Pc. Make-Gazebo, Hamehert, Responsive Industries
AQ
02:16pTAMILNADU TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Valve Plate
AQ
02:16pTAMILNADU TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Pvc Pipe
AQ
02:16pTAMILNADU TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Air Grill
AQ
02:16pTAMILNADU TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Driver S Reading
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Amazon earnings skyrocket on cloud computing, advertising
2NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV : NXP SEMICONDUCTORS : Dutch Chip Maker Is Back at Square One -- WSJ
3Fiat Chrysler says it did not know about Marchionne's illness
4NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : Renault hits profitability record amid uncertainties
5MCDONALD'S CORPORATION : MCDONALD : Revenue Falls As It Sells Off Restaurants -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.