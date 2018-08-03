Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Smart Retail: Worldwide Market Analysis by Application and Geography - Forecast to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/03/2018 | 09:23pm CEST

The "Smart Retail Market by Application (Visual Marketing, Smart Label, Smart Payment System, Intelligent System (Intelligent Vending Machine, Smart Cart, AR/VR, Interactive Kiosk), Robotics, Analytics), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The smart retail market is projected to reach USD 38.51 billion by 2023 from USD 13.07 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 24.12%.

Growth in this market can largely be attributed to factors such as the increasing adoption of smartphones, growing need for better customer service and shopping experience, decreasing cost of electronic components, and emerging new technologies create new revenues for retailers.

However, data security and privacy concerns with new advanced technologies are expected to restrict the growth of the said market to a certain extent.

Market for direct-view fine-pixel LED in digital signage to register highest growth during forecast period

The smart retail market for direct-view fine-pixel led in digital signage is expected to grow at fastest CAGR. The increasing innovation in direct-view fine-pixel LED displays and their technological advantages are driving the growth of the large format display (LFD) market.

The market is also driven by factors such as growing availability of highly bright HD LFDs offering better stability, flexibility, sustainability, and environment resistance; rising demand for brighter and power-efficient LFDs in several applications; and increasing applications for digital signage.

Market for machine learning in artificial intelligence for smart retail technology to hold largest share during forecast period

The market for machine learning technology in artificial intelligent is expected to hold the largest a market during the forecast period. Machine learning enables systems to automatically improve their performance with experience. This aims to develop a computer program/algorithm that can access data and use it to train itself with no human intervention.

Machine learning is expected to account for the largest market share throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the enormous availability of data, also called big data, and increasing adoption of machine learning by enterprises and federal agencies to gain useful insights.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Smart Retail Market, by Application

7 Geographic Analysis

8 Competitive Landscape

9 Company Profiles

  • Intel
  • IBM
  • NVIDIA
  • Samsung Electronics
  • Microsoft
  • Goggle
  • PTC
  • Amazon
  • Cisco System
  • NXP Semiconductors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zkqr9m/smart_retail?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:05pWorld FTTx Market - Database & Report 2017-2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
10:04pEYEPOINT PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:04pNEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:04pICONIX BRAND GROUP, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
10:04pBIGLARI HOLDINGS INC. : News Release
PR
10:03pHARRIS CORPORATION : grants $95,000 to local schools
AQ
10:03pBTCS INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
10:03pEASTSIDE DISTILLING, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:02pPLANTRONICS, INC. (NYSE : PLT) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers
AQ
10:02pASTRONICS CORPORATION (NASDAQ : ATRO) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW Boosts Prices in China for Its U.S.-Made Cars -- WSJ
2TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE : TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC COMMON STOCK (NASDAQ:TTWO) reported earning..
3HEINEKEN : Heineken Selling Chinese Operations to CR Beer
4Tesla shares surge as investors embrace cash comments, Musk apology
5SOCIETA CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE : SOCIETA CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE : Cattolica Assicurazioni’s resu..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.