Smart Retail: Worldwide Market Analysis by Application and Geography - Forecast to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Smart
Retail Market by Application (Visual Marketing, Smart Label, Smart
Payment System, Intelligent System (Intelligent Vending Machine, Smart
Cart, AR/VR, Interactive Kiosk), Robotics, Analytics), and Geography -
Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The smart retail market is projected to reach USD 38.51 billion by 2023
from USD 13.07 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 24.12%.
Growth in this market can largely be attributed to factors such as the
increasing adoption of smartphones, growing need for better customer
service and shopping experience, decreasing cost of electronic
components, and emerging new technologies create new revenues for
retailers.
However, data security and privacy concerns with new advanced
technologies are expected to restrict the growth of the said market to a
certain extent.
Market for direct-view fine-pixel LED in digital signage to
register highest growth during forecast period
The smart retail market for direct-view fine-pixel led in digital
signage is expected to grow at fastest CAGR. The increasing innovation
in direct-view fine-pixel LED displays and their technological
advantages are driving the growth of the large format display (LFD)
market.
The market is also driven by factors such as growing availability of
highly bright HD LFDs offering better stability, flexibility,
sustainability, and environment resistance; rising demand for brighter
and power-efficient LFDs in several applications; and increasing
applications for digital signage.
Market for machine learning in artificial intelligence for
smart retail technology to hold largest share during forecast period
The market for machine learning technology in artificial intelligent is
expected to hold the largest a market during the forecast period.
Machine learning enables systems to automatically improve their
performance with experience. This aims to develop a computer
program/algorithm that can access data and use it to train itself with
no human intervention.
Machine learning is expected to account for the largest market share
throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the enormous
availability of data, also called big data, and increasing adoption of
machine learning by enterprises and federal agencies to gain useful
insights.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Smart Retail Market, by Application
7 Geographic Analysis
8 Competitive Landscape
9 Company Profiles
-
Intel
-
IBM
-
NVIDIA
-
Samsung Electronics
-
Microsoft
-
Goggle
-
PTC
-
Amazon
-
Cisco System
-
NXP Semiconductors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zkqr9m/smart_retail?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180803005484/en/