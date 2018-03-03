Smart Shoes - Market Growth Analysis and Forecast | Technavio

The global
smart shoes market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 23%
during the period 2018-2022, according to a new market research study by Technavio.
The report presents a comprehensive research of the global smart shoes
market by end-user that includes adults, senior citizens, users with
disability, and kids. The report also determines the geographic
breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which
includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.
Market driver: increased product innovation leading to increased
premiumization
The global smart
shoes market is dominated by a few players. Thus, these vendors
need to invest in continuous product and technological innovation to
sustain in the market. The introduction of innovative and
technically-advanced smart fitness products attracts and motivates
consumers to adopt them for their fitness activities, thereby
accelerating the market growth and raising the market value in terms of
revenue. Smart footwear such as step-counting shoes is very common among
consumers engaged in athletic and fitness activities for monitoring
their daily workouts.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio for retail
goods and services research, “Branding is very important to
attract and retain customers in the global smart shoes market. Product
premiumization is vital in the market because most existing players
offer similar products with relatively similar features. Product
differentiation through effective branding aids competitors in retaining
their existing customer base in such situations. Customers usually own
the brand and not the product. The global recognition of a brand logo
implies the global acceptance of the brand that helps in retaining the
market position of the brand to a large extent.”
Market trend: provision of personalized fitness coaching
The increasing adoption and growing competition in the global smart
shoes market have compelled vendors operating in this market to invest
in continuous innovation to sustain in the market. These innovations
result in the introduction of new features such as personalized coaching
that suggests the required diet intake, a way of improving physical
activities, monitoring the goal of physical activities, and further
improvement plans based on workout plans to the users.
Market challenge: proliferation of wearable fitness devices
The demand and innovation in the global smart
shoes market are increasing rapidly. This is mainly because of
the features that these shoes provide, particularly for athletes and
fitness-conscious consumers. The key features that these smart shoes
offer are step counts, calculating the number of physical activities
done, suggesting proper health diet required according to the physical
activity executed, and many more.
