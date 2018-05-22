SmartEnergi : Launches High-Reliability Backup Electricity Service to Help Businesses and Governments Avoid Critical Interruptions

SmartEnergi Corp, a leading developer of innovative energy storage
solutions, announced the launch of its SmartEnergi Power Assurance
Service (SPASTM), an energy backup and power resiliency
service. This subscription-based service provides automated emergency
electric power backup supply to help companies, hospitals and government
agencies avoid interruption in their critical operations when power
outages occur.
Businesses, hospitals, and government agencies know that even a short
power outage can pose serious safety, security and financial risks.
Traditional backup diesel generators are not only noisy and polluting
but may not even work when urgently needed due to maintenance neglect.
According to the Electric Power Research Institute, backup
generators fail 20 to 30 percent of the time, while anecdotal evidence
from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and Army Corps of Engineers
suggests failure rates as high as 50 percent.
The SmartEnergi Power Assurance Service has major advantages over other
backup technologies:
-
Instant-on reliability. SPAS’s unique lithium-ion and flow
battery backup technologies and software allows timely monitoring and
preventive maintenance, as well as instant failover when disaster
strikes.
-
Flexibility. SPAS’s clean technology can be installed inside or
outside, making it usable in offices or apartment buildings where
diesel generators would be impossible to deploy.
-
Scalability. SPAS can handle both short- and long-term power
interruptions, at scales as small as a critical appliance, or as large
as a multi-tenant building complex, or a whole city requiring multi
gigawatt-hour systems.
-
Lower cost. As a subscription service, SPAS minimizes company
capital and maintenance costs, turning power backup into a safe and
predictable operating cost.
SmartEnergi is now providing power backup as a service for a small
monthly subscription fee. “We believe clients will soon think of SPAS as
an insurance policy for their backup power services,” said SmartEnergi
CEO Daniel Kumi. “We’ve developed proprietary software that helps
clients understand the savings they can expect from our resiliency
services, whether that client is a small office, a hospital or a whole
community.”
“We designed SPAS to combine reliability and scalability with low
operating expense,” said CTO and energy storage expert Dr. David Noye.
“With SPAS, private businesses, hospitals, and government agencies now
have a flexible, faster and cheaper way to achieve electric power
resilience to support critical operations when power from the grid is
not available.”
To learn about the benefits of SPAS and how much a company could save,
contact SmartEnergi at (404) 736-9373, or [email protected].
You can also see our introductory video at https://smartenergicorp.com/videos/.
About SmartEnergi
SmartEnergi Corp is a developer of high-scalability energy storage
products, including the SPAS backup and energy storage service. The
company also supplies innovative rechargeable solid-state (polymer)
lithium-ion cells, as well as innovative binderless electrodes that
enable batteries with high, stable, capacity that is reversible, and can
simultaneous support fast charging, high power, and long cycle life. For
more information, visit www.smartenergicorp.com.
