Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SmartFlow Compliance Solutions : Posts Fourth Consecutive Year of Record Sales in 2017

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/06/2018 | 10:31am CET

SmartFlow Cybersecurity Software Protects Against Intellectual Property Theft and Misuse; Also Supports Compliance With New GDPR Regulations

SmartFlow Compliance Solutions (SCS), a leading software anti-piracy and cybersecurity company, today announced a fourth consecutive year of record sales for the 2017 fiscal year with revenues soaring 87 percent over 2016 and bookings pipeline growth of 104 percent. Growth was fueled by adding significant new customers in addition to contract renewals from existing clients.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180206005359/en/

SmartFlow Year Over Year Financial Growth (Graphic: Business Wire)

SmartFlow Year Over Year Financial Growth (Graphic: Business Wire)

This resounding success shows the market is embracing the firm’s technology as an important means for combatting software piracy and insuring that intellectual property (IP) is used in accordance with the licensing terms.

“SmartFlow’s success in 2017 is built solidly upon the success of our clients,” said Ted Miracco, CEO of SmartFlow. “We see 2018 as an opportunity to accelerate our growth while expanding upon our technology leadership in license compliance technologies.”

In 2017 SmartFlow delivered significant new technologies to its cloud-based SmartFlow Enterprise™ platform, including the innovative SmartFlow Company Insights™ functionality that improves productivity by automating the investigative process and streamlining case management.

The SmartFlow Software Development Kit™ (SDK) and Tamper Detection Kit™ (TDK) were updated and enhanced to provide the market’s most comprehensive and flexible data collection capabilities to address regional data privacy legislation such as the upcoming European General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

“Our outstanding growth and rapidly expanding customer base are a testament to SmartFlow’s commitment to developing cutting-edge software telemetry and forensics and delivering exceptional customer service,” said Chris Luijten, SmartFlow CTO. “We are well positioned for continued growth and financial stability, enabling the company to invest heavily in R&D to enhance IP security, reduce the impact of malware and provide confidence in personal data compliance.”

For more information on SmartFlow products, visit smartflowcompliance.com/products or contact [email protected].

About SmartFlow Compliance Solutions

SmartFlow Compliance Solutions (SmartFlow) was created to help software and IP vendors combat piracy and under compliance with automated tools that minimize the resources needed to identify software abuse and to generate revenue recovery and sales. Over a decade in development, the company’s innovative SmartFlow identification and analysis software represents the best practices of license compliance programs within the world’s leading companies, providing clients with insight on how noncompliance and piracy are affecting their business, customers and profits. For more information, connect with SmartFlow on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/smartflow-compliance-solutions or follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/SmartFlow_CS.

SmartFlow Professional, SmartFlow Enterprise, SmartFlow SDK, SmartFlow TDK and SmartFlow Company Insights are trademarks of SmartFlow Compliance Solutions, Ltd. All other trademarks are the rights of their owners.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:05a LENOVO : Datacentrix takes the honour of hosting annual Barloworld Tech Day
11:04a THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND PLC : - Stabilisation Notice
11:03a Boeing signs nearly $1 billion of services deals, eyes $50 billion target
11:03a Japan Tobacco to launch new smokeless product this year
11:03a GLOBAL PEPTIC ULCER DRUGS MARKET 2017-2025 : A Highly Competitive Market Comprising a Large Number of Players
11:03a GLOBAL OSTEOPOROSIS TREATMENT MARKET 2017-2025 : Key Players are Allergan, Amgen, Actavis, Eli Lilly and Co, F.Hoffmann La Roche, GSK, Merck, Novartis, Novo Nordisk, Pfizer &Teva
11:02a TECHNOPOLIS OYJ : Publication of Technopolis Financial Statement Release 2017
11:02a ITOCHU : Smart battery business signs deal to supply in Japan
11:02a Global $33.2 Bn Pharmaceutical Filtration Market 2017-2025 - Focus on Microfiltration, Ultrafiltration, Nanofiltration and Other Techniques
11:01a YPO to Host World’s Top Business Leaders and Innovators at 2018 YPO EDGE in Singapore
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : German industrial union, employers reach pace-setting pay deal
2PANDORA : PANDORA : REPORTS 15% REVENUE GROWTH IN LOCAL CURRENCY FOR 2017 AND 37.3% EBITDA MARGIN
3BP : BP's profits surge as it leaves downturn behind
4CIRRUS LOGIC, INC. : Apple supplier Cirrus plunges after disappointing results
5DRDGOLD LTD. : DRDGOLD : releases forecast and pro forma financial information for WRTRP acquisition

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.