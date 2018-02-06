SmartFlow Compliance Solutions : Posts Fourth Consecutive Year of Record Sales in 2017

SmartFlow
Compliance Solutions (SCS), a leading software anti-piracy and
cybersecurity company, today announced a fourth consecutive year of
record sales for the 2017 fiscal year with revenues soaring 87 percent
over 2016 and bookings pipeline growth of 104 percent. Growth was fueled
by adding significant new customers in addition to contract renewals
from existing clients.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180206005359/en/
SmartFlow Year Over Year Financial Growth (Graphic: Business Wire)
This resounding success shows the market is embracing the firm’s
technology as an important means for combatting software piracy and
insuring that intellectual property (IP) is used in accordance with the
licensing terms.
“SmartFlow’s success in 2017 is built solidly upon the success of our
clients,” said Ted Miracco, CEO of SmartFlow. “We see 2018 as an
opportunity to accelerate our growth while expanding upon our technology
leadership in license compliance technologies.”
In 2017 SmartFlow delivered significant new technologies to its
cloud-based SmartFlow Enterprise™ platform, including the innovative
SmartFlow Company Insights™ functionality that improves productivity by
automating the investigative process and streamlining case management.
The SmartFlow Software Development Kit™ (SDK) and Tamper Detection Kit™
(TDK) were updated and enhanced to provide the market’s most
comprehensive and flexible data collection capabilities to address
regional data privacy legislation such as the upcoming European General
Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).
“Our outstanding growth and rapidly expanding customer base are a
testament to SmartFlow’s commitment to developing cutting-edge software
telemetry and forensics and delivering exceptional customer service,”
said Chris Luijten, SmartFlow CTO. “We are well positioned for continued
growth and financial stability, enabling the company to invest heavily
in R&D to enhance IP security, reduce the impact of malware and provide
confidence in personal data compliance.”
For more information on SmartFlow products, visit smartflowcompliance.com/products
or contact [email protected].
About SmartFlow Compliance Solutions
SmartFlow
Compliance Solutions (SmartFlow) was created to help software and IP
vendors combat piracy and under compliance with automated tools that
minimize the resources needed to identify software abuse and to generate
revenue recovery and sales. Over a decade in development, the company’s
innovative SmartFlow identification and analysis software represents the
best practices of license compliance programs within the world’s leading
companies, providing clients with insight on how noncompliance and
piracy are affecting their business, customers and profits. For more
information, connect with SmartFlow on LinkedIn
at linkedin.com/company/smartflow-compliance-solutions
or follow us on Twitter
at twitter.com/SmartFlow_CS.
SmartFlow Professional, SmartFlow Enterprise, SmartFlow SDK, SmartFlow
TDK and SmartFlow Company Insights are trademarks of SmartFlow
Compliance Solutions, Ltd. All other trademarks are the rights of their
owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180206005359/en/