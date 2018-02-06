SmartFlow Compliance Solutions : Posts Fourth Consecutive Year of Record Sales in 2017

SmartFlow Cybersecurity Software Protects Against Intellectual Property Theft and Misuse; Also Supports Compliance With New GDPR Regulations

SmartFlow Compliance Solutions (SCS), a leading software anti-piracy and cybersecurity company, today announced a fourth consecutive year of record sales for the 2017 fiscal year with revenues soaring 87 percent over 2016 and bookings pipeline growth of 104 percent. Growth was fueled by adding significant new customers in addition to contract renewals from existing clients.

This resounding success shows the market is embracing the firm’s technology as an important means for combatting software piracy and insuring that intellectual property (IP) is used in accordance with the licensing terms.

“SmartFlow’s success in 2017 is built solidly upon the success of our clients,” said Ted Miracco, CEO of SmartFlow. “We see 2018 as an opportunity to accelerate our growth while expanding upon our technology leadership in license compliance technologies.”

In 2017 SmartFlow delivered significant new technologies to its cloud-based SmartFlow Enterprise™ platform, including the innovative SmartFlow Company Insights™ functionality that improves productivity by automating the investigative process and streamlining case management.

The SmartFlow Software Development Kit™ (SDK) and Tamper Detection Kit™ (TDK) were updated and enhanced to provide the market’s most comprehensive and flexible data collection capabilities to address regional data privacy legislation such as the upcoming European General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

“Our outstanding growth and rapidly expanding customer base are a testament to SmartFlow’s commitment to developing cutting-edge software telemetry and forensics and delivering exceptional customer service,” said Chris Luijten, SmartFlow CTO. “We are well positioned for continued growth and financial stability, enabling the company to invest heavily in R&D to enhance IP security, reduce the impact of malware and provide confidence in personal data compliance.”

About SmartFlow Compliance Solutions

SmartFlow Compliance Solutions (SmartFlow) was created to help software and IP vendors combat piracy and under compliance with automated tools that minimize the resources needed to identify software abuse and to generate revenue recovery and sales. Over a decade in development, the company’s innovative SmartFlow identification and analysis software represents the best practices of license compliance programs within the world’s leading companies, providing clients with insight on how noncompliance and piracy are affecting their business, customers and profits. For more information, connect with SmartFlow on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/smartflow-compliance-solutions or follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/SmartFlow_CS.

SmartFlow Professional, SmartFlow Enterprise, SmartFlow SDK, SmartFlow TDK and SmartFlow Company Insights are trademarks of SmartFlow Compliance Solutions, Ltd. All other trademarks are the rights of their owners.

