Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SnapShot India & China Bundle - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/27/2018 | 11:51am CEST

The "SnapShot India & China Bundle" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering

Bundle Outline:

Tariff Trends SnapShot No. 37: Mobile Pricing in China

In SnapShot 37, the researcher analyses Chinese Mobile Pricing developments, with the intention of identifying key pricing trends and also examples of innovative services being introduced in the world's largest mobile market - with over 1.25 billion users across the 3 MNOs (China Mobile, China Unicom & China Telecom) as of Q1 2014.

Tariff Trends SnapShot 106 - Key Changes in the Indian Mobile Landscape

In SnapShot 106, the researcher provides an update of Indian Mobile Services. It follows on from SnapShot 97, published in August 2017, which provided a survey of the impact of new MNO entrant Jio on the market.

Tariff Trends Snapshot 97 - The latest developments in the Indian mobile market

In SnapShot 97 the researcher provides an update on the Indian mobile market. Since the last SnapShot surveying the Indian market (SnapShot 27) published in 2014, the market has grown, with mobile density (as of May 2017) of almost 92% representing almost 1.2 billion users.

Key Topics Covered:

Tariff Trends SnapShot No. 37: Mobile Pricing in China

1. Introduction - The Chinese Mobile Market

2. The types of Chinese Mobile Pricing Plans

3. Examples of innovation in the new Chinese Mobile Pricing Plans

4. Conclusion - Innovation in the Chinese Mobile Market

Tariff Trends SnapShot 106 - Key Changes in the Indian Mobile Landscape

1. Introduction - Key changes in the Indian mobile landscape

2. Developments in Pre Pay mobile plans

3. Developments in Post Pay mobile plans

4. Conclusions - New Indian mobile plans

Tariff Trends Snapshot 97 - The latest developments in the Indian mobile market

1. Introduction - The launch of Jio in the Indian mobile market

2. The impact of Jio on the Indian MNOs

3. New products launched in the Indian mobile market

4. Conclusions - The impact of Jio on the Indian mobile market

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/73dwld/snapshot_india?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:08pWEYERHAEUSER CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:08pCOLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
12:08pBOOT BARN HOLDINGS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:08pREMSLEEP HOLDINGS INC. : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant (form 8-K)
AQ
12:08pCLOUD PEAK ENERGY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
12:08pGlobal Male Toiletries Market Analysis, Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity & Forecast 2018-2023, With an Expected CAGR of 3.3% - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
12:07pNIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE : Best Stage Finish for Dimension Data At TDF
AQ
12:07pCORE LABORATORIES : N V Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
12:07pMSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:07pABERTIS INFRAESTRUCTURAS : The CNMV informs about the suspension of trading on Abertis with effect from market close on 27 July 2018.
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Amazon earnings skyrocket on cloud computing, advertising
2Fiat Chrysler says it did not know about Marchionne's illness
3NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV : NXP SEMICONDUCTORS : Dutch Chip Maker Is Back at Square One -- WSJ
4NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : Renault hits profitability record amid uncertainties
5MCDONALD'S CORPORATION : MCDONALD : Revenue Falls As It Sells Off Restaurants -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.