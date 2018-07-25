SoLocal Group: Increase in Digital Sales in 2Q 2018

Regulatory News:
SoLocal Group (Paris:LOCAL)
Business activity in 2Q 20181:
-
Digital sales: €143M, +3.0%
-
Digital revenues : €146M, -3.5%
1H 2018 results1:
-
Digital revenues : €293M, -1.2%
-
Total revenues : €350M, -4.7%
-
Recurring EBITDA: €70M, -11.9%
-
Recurring EBITDA - Capex : €48M
-
Net financial debt2: €342M
2018 outlook:
-
Stabilisation of recurring EBITDA1 : €170M
Increase of +3.0% in Digital sales1 in 2Q 2018
despite a tense social context.
In line with the scheduled plan, an agreement was reached with the
trade unions as part of the Employment Protection Plan (“PSE”) and
the objective of 800 departures is reached in the summer 2018.
The SoLocal 2020 plan keeps being implemented with the
rationalisation of the organisation, the reduction of the cost base,
with the progressive launch of the new range of packaged and simplified
products starting in the autumn 2018, and with the conclusion of
partnerships generating growth and audience.
When releasing the 1H 2018 results as at June 30th
2018, Eric Boustouller, SoLocal’s Chief Executive Officer, declared:
“Digital sales increased by +3% during 2Q 2018 despite a tense social
context. During this period, we moved a step forward in the
implementation of the “SoLocal 2020” transformation plan regarding the
Company’s new organisational structure, thanks to the quality of the
social dialogue and the responsible mindset of all stakeholders. The
signature of four agreements with the main trade unions has enabled the
implementation of voluntary departures as part of a mobility leave for
about 700 people, allowing the Group to reach its 800 departures target
as soon as this summer. 2018 marks a turning point for SoLocal, in order
to achieve growth as soon as in 2019. During the 2H 2018, we will
endeavour to maintain the sales dynamics by mobilising all the Company’s
forces to benefit our customers. We will keep accelerating the
implementation of our transformation plan, notably with the progressive
launch (in a “test and learn” mode) of our new packaged and
subscription-based offerings, and our new omnichannel sales
organisation, which will be fully in place at the beginning of 2019.”
The Board of Directors approved the consolidated financial statements of
the Group as at June 30th 2018. The limited review of the 1H
2018 accounts has been completed and the limited review report is
currently being issued. The quarterly financial statements were not
audited.
SoLocal focuses on continued activities vs. divested activities in the
1H 2018 results presentation, as well as in this press release. The
financial performance indicators are commented within the scope of
continued activities. The financial items presented in this press
release for 1Q 2017, 1H 2017 and 1Q 2018 have been revised in light of
the new scope of continued activities (after the disposal of certain
assets, cf. Appendix I), new management rules under IFRS 15 regarding
the Digital/Print sales breakdown, and the accounting restatement of a
Digital/Print promotional offer. The accounting items for 2017 have been
restated under IFRS 15.
I - Sales1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
In millions of euros
|
|
2Q 2017
|
|
2Q 2018
|
|
Change
|
|
1H 2017
|
|
1H 2018
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Digital sales
|
|
139
|
|
143
|
|
+3.0%
|
|
298
|
|
293
|
|
-1.8%
|
|
Print sales
|
|
29
|
|
20
|
|
-30.6%
|
|
62
|
|
43
|
|
-30.3%
|
|
Total sales
|
|
168
|
|
163
|
|
-2.7%
|
|
360
|
|
336
|
|
-6.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total sales amounted to €163 million in 2Q 2018, down -2.7%
compared to 2Q 2017, with an increase in Digital sales of €4 million, up
+3.0% while Print sales are down by -€9 million, i.e. by -30.6% compared
with 2Q 2017.
The increase in Digital sales was driven by the success of our Presence
products, Booster Contact offering and Websites, in particular the
Premium websites. The decrease in Print sales is in line with the trend
from previous years.
During 1H 2018, total sales amounted to €336 million, down -6.7%
compared to 1H 2017, with a decrease in Digital sales of €5 million,
down -1.8% (mainly due to a decrease in Digital sales in 1Q 2018), and a
decrease in Print sales of -€19 million, down -30.3% over the period, in
line with the global declining trend of the legacy Print business.
The operational KPIs1 of SoLocal in 2Q 2018 are
as follows :
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2Q 2017
|
|
2Q 2018
|
|
Change
|
|
Evergreen sales (as a % of total sales)
|
|
10%
|
|
16%
|
|
+5.6 pts
|
|
Number of visits (in millions)
|
|
601
|
|
604
|
|
+0.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Evergreen sales represented 16% of total sales in 2Q 2018
compared with 10% in 2Q 2017. As at June, 30th 2018, about
40,000 customers of the Group subscribed to evergreen offerings.
The global audience slightly increased by +0.5%: total visits
reached 604 million in 2Q 2018 compared to 601 million in 2Q 2017,
driven by the mobile audience growth (increase of +10%, representing 44%
of the total audience in 2Q 2018). The audience of PagesJaunes increased
by +2.6% compared with 2Q 2017, with 432 million visits.
The audience of PagesJaunes increased by +1.0% in 1H 2018 compared with
1H 2017, with 864 million visits. The global audience decreased by -0.9%
in 1H 2018 compared with 1H 2017 with 1.2 billion visits.
382 million contacts3 (“leads”) were generated in 1H
2018, which represents a growth of +3.2% compared with 1H 2017. The
total amount of reviews increased over the period by 44%.
II – Order Backlog1,4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
In millions of euros
|
|
30th June 20175
|
|
30th June 2018
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Digital order backlog
|
|
384
|
|
377
|
|
-1.8%
|
|
Print order backlog
|
|
68
|
|
45
|
|
-34.1%
|
|
Total order backlog1,4
|
|
452
|
|
422
|
|
-6.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The order backlog reached 422 million euros as at June, 30th
2018, down -6.7%. This decrease is mainly due to the strong decline of
the Print business (decrease by -34.1% as of June, 30th 2018
vs. June, 30th 2017).
III - Revenues1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
In millions of euros
|
|
2Q 20175
|
|
2Q 2018
|
|
Change
|
|
1H 20175
|
|
1H 2018
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Digital revenues1
|
|
151
|
|
146
|
|
-3.5%
|
|
297
|
|
293
|
|
-1.2%
|
|
Print revenues1
|
|
41
|
|
31
|
|
-24.1%
|
|
70
|
|
57
|
|
-19.5%
|
|
Total revenues1
|
|
192
|
|
177
|
|
-8.0%
|
|
367
|
|
350
|
|
-4.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Group recorded revenues1 of €177 million in
2Q 2018, down -8.0% compared with 2Q 2017. The Group recorded revenues1
of €350 million in 1H 2018, down -4.7% compared with 1H 2017.
Digital revenues1 amounted to €146 million in
2Q 2018, down -3.5% compared with 2Q 2017, and amounted to €293 million
in 1H 2018, slightly decreasing by -1.2% compared with 1H 2017. Revenues
from Websites and Booster Contact products recorded a double-digit
growth.
Print revenues1 amounted to €31 million in 2Q
2018, down -24.1% compared with 2Q 2017, and amounted to €57 million in
1H 2018, down -19.5% compared with 1H 2017. The Print business
represents 16% of total revenues1 in 1H 2018.
Including divested activities, the Group’s consolidated revenues
reached €178 million in 2Q 2018, down -9.2% compared with 2Q 2017. The
Group’s consolidated revenues reached €351 million in 1H 2018, down
-6.1% compared with 1H 2017.
IV - Costs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
In millions of euros
|
|
1H 20175
|
|
1H 2018
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total revenues1
|
|
367
|
|
350
|
|
-4.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net external expenses1
|
|
-97
|
|
-96
|
|
-0.3%
|
|
Staff expenses1
|
|
-191
|
|
-183
|
|
-4.0%
|
|
Recurring EBITDA1
|
|
79
|
|
70
|
|
-11.9%
|
|
Restructuring costs
|
|
-
|
|
-125
|
|
-
|
|
Non-recurring EBITDA1
|
|
-4
|
|
-133
|
|
NA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Recurring net external expenses1 reached -€96
million and slightly decreased by -0.3% in 1H 2018 compared with 1H 2017.
Recurring staff expenses1 reached -€183 million
in 1H 2018 and decreased by -4.0% compared with 1H 2017.
Non-recurring items impacting the EBITDA amounted
to -€133 million euros and included in particular -€125 million
euros of restructuring costs related to the transformation plan. Those
€125 million consist of:
-
€163 million provisions related to the headcount reduction carried out
as part of the transformation plan,
-
€40 million of provision reversal for retirement benefits as well as
long-service award related to the 2018 headcount reduction,
-
€2 million of restructuring costs related to fees.
Staff expenses related to employees leaving, either as volunteers from
July to September 2018, or as part of the reclassification phase in
October/November 2018, will be accounted for in 2H 2018 as non-recurring
costs from the date of the departure validation.
V - EBITDA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
In millions of euros
|
|
1H 20175
|
|
1H 2018
|
|
Change
|
|
Digital recurring EBITDA
|
|
63
|
|
59
|
|
-5.7%
|
|
EBITDA / Revenues
|
|
21.1%
|
|
20.1%
|
|
|
|
Print recurring EBITDA
|
|
17
|
|
11
|
|
-35.1%
|
|
EBITDA / Revenues
|
|
24.1%
|
|
19.5%
|
|
|
|
EBITDA from recurring activities
|
|
79
|
|
70
|
|
-11.9%
|
|
EBITDA / Revenues
|
|
21.6%
|
|
20.0%
|
|
|
|
Contribution from non-recurring items1
|
|
-4
|
|
-133
|
|
NA
|
|
EBITDA from continued activities
|
|
76
|
|
-63
|
|
-183.5%
|
|
EBITDA / Revenues
|
|
20.6%
|
|
NA
|
|
|
|
EBITDA from divested activities
|
|
-2
|
|
0
|
|
-92,8%
|
|
Consolidated EBITDA
|
|
74
|
|
-63
|
|
-186.0%
|
|
EBITDA / Revenues
|
|
19.7%
|
|
NA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Recurring EBITDA1 amounted to €70 million in 1H
2018, representing a decrease of -11.9% compared with 1H 2017, as the
decline in revenues1 was partially offset by a decrease in
staff expenses1.
Digital recurring EBITDA1 reached €59 million
in 1H 2018 vs. €63 million in 1H 2017, down -5.7%.
Print recurring EBITDA1 reached €11 million
in 1H 2018 vs. €17 million in 1H 2017, down -35.1%.
Recurring EBITDA1 / Revenues1margin amounted to 20.0% in 1H 2018, down -1.6 pts
compared with 1H 2017.
Non-recurring EBITDA1 reached -€133
million in 1H 2018, down -€129 million compared with 1H 2017, mainly due
to the €125 million restructuring costs related to the transformation
plan.
Including non-recurring items and divested activities, the consolidated
EBITDA reached -€63 million.
VI – Net result
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
In millions of euros
|
|
1H 20175
|
|
1H 2018
|
|
Change
|
|
Recurring EBITDA from continued activities
|
|
79
|
|
70
|
|
-11.9%
|
|
Depreciation and amortisation,6
|
|
-28
|
|
-33
|
|
+15.4%
|
|
Financial result exc. debt restructuring1
|
|
-11
|
|
-19
|
|
+74.2%
|
|
Corporate income tax1,6
|
|
-17
|
|
-11
|
|
-34.9%
|
|
Recurring net income from continued activities
|
|
23
|
|
7
|
|
-69.4%
|
|
Contribution of non-recurring items1 to net income
|
|
10
|
|
38
|
|
NA
|
|
Restructuring costs
|
|
NA
|
|
-125
|
|
NA
|
|
Net gain from debt restructuring1
|
|
266
|
|
NA
|
|
NA
|
|
Net income from continued activities
|
|
299
|
|
-80
|
|
-126.8%
|
|
Contribution of divested activities to net income
|
|
-3
|
|
0
|
|
-93.4%
|
|
Consolidated net income
|
|
296
|
|
-80
|
|
-127.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortisation expenses1 amounted
to -€33 million in 1H 2018, an increase of +15.4% compared
with 1H 2017, primarily due to the full depreciation of losses from
previous years from divested activities of -€3.7 million.
Financial result1 amounted to -€19 million
in 1H 2018 vs. -€11 million in 1H 2017 (exc. debt restructuring).
The change is due to financial expenses: as part of the debt financial
restructuring in 1Q 2017. 2017 interest expenses were only payable for
the period between March, 15th to December, 31st
2017, in accordance with the terms negotiated in the financial
restructuring. There are no non-recurring financial items in 1H 2018,
whereas in 1H 2017 the net gain from debt restructuring reached €266
million.
The corporate income tax expenses1 amounted
to -€11 million in 1H 2018, down -34.9% compared with 1H
2017, due to a decrease in pre-tax income1.
Recurring net income from continued activities amounted to
€7 million in 1H 2018, down -69.4% compared with 1H
2017.
Net income from continued activities amounted to -€80 million in
1H 2018, a decrease of €379 million compared with 1H 2017, primarily due
to the restructuring costs related to the transformation plan.
Given the net income from divested activities is virtually equal to zero,
the Group’s consolidated net income was -€80 million in 1H 2018.
VII – Cash-flows and financial debt
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
In millions of euros
|
|
1H 20175
|
|
1H 2018
|
|
Change
|
|
Recurring EBITDA from continued activities
|
|
79
|
|
70
|
|
-9.5
|
|
Non monetary items included in EBITDA1
|
|
-1
|
|
5
|
|
+5.9
|
|
Net change in working capital1
|
|
-17
|
|
-25
|
|
-7.6
|
|
Acquisitions of tangible and intangible fixed assets1
|
|
-25
|
|
-22
|
|
+3.7
|
|
Cash financial income/Expense1
|
|
-41
|
|
-17
|
|
+23.9
|
|
Non-recurring items1
|
|
-12
|
|
-12
|
|
+0.1
|
|
Corporate tax paid
|
|
-27
|
|
-12
|
|
+15.2
|
|
Free cash flow from continued activities
|
|
-44
|
|
-12
|
|
+31.7
|
|
Free cash flow from divested activities
|
|
-2
|
|
0
|
|
+1.7
|
|
Consolidated free cash flow
|
|
-46
|
|
-12
|
|
+33.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The net change in working capital1 reached -€25
million as at June, 30th 2018 compared with -€17 million in
1H 2017. As announced, the management team is currently working on the
implementation of a plan to improve the Group’s working capital, which
is expected in 2019.
Including divested activities’ contribution, the consolidated free
cash flow reached €-12 million in 1H 2018.
The Group had a net cash position of €73 million as at June, 30th
20187.
Net financial debt2 amounted to €342 million as
at June, 30th 2018, compared with €357 million as at June, 30th
2017.
Furthermore, the Group continues to analyse its options for the
refinancing of its indebtedness with the primary aim of reducing its
cost. All financing instruments are being considered, including
instruments potentially giving access to the equity of SoLocal, within
the framework of the authorisations voted at the Shareholders Meeting of
March, 9th 2018.
VIII – 2018 Outlook
The Group confirms for 2018 its outlook of stabilisation of recurring
EBITDA1: €170M.
IX – Next dates of the financial timetable
The next dates for the financial timetable are as follows:
-
3Q 2018 revenue release: October, 24th 2018 after market
close
Notes :
1 Scope of continued activities.
2
Net financial debt equals to total gross financial debt minus net cash
and cash equivalents.
3 Potential contacts
generated for professionals (customers and non-customers) ie. clicks
showing the user’s intention to contact the professional or to visit its
shop.
4 Order backlog equals to the
outstanding portion of revenues still to be recognised as at June
30th 2018 from sales orders
validated and engaged by our clients as at June, 30th
2018. Regarding evergreen contracts, only the current commitment period
is taken into account.
5 Restated under
IFRS 15.
6 Restated for the retrospective
application of IAS 20 concerning the Crédit impôt recherche.
7
Net of bank overdrafts.
About SoLocal Group
SoLocal Group aims to become the trusted and local digital partner
supporting business companies to accelerate their growth. To succeed in
this transformation, it relies on its six key assets some of them being
unique in France: media with very high audiences, powerful geolocated
data, scalable technological platforms, commercial coverage throughout
France, privileged partnerships with GAFAM and numerous talents (experts
in data, IT development, digital marketing, etc.). SoLocal Group's
activities are structured around two axes. First, a range of "full web &
apps" digital services on all devices (PCs, mobiles, tablets and
personal assistants), offered in the form of packs and subscriptions,
("Digital Presence", "Digital Advertising", "Digital Website"," Digital
Solutions" and "Print to Digital"), and integrating a digital coaching
service, to support clients success. Second, flagship owned media
(PagesJaunes and Mappy) used daily by Frenchs and offering an enriching
and differentiating user experience. With more than 460,000 customers
across France and 2.4 billion visits on its media, the Group generated
revenues of €756 million (IAS 18) in 2017, 84% coming from Internet
making it one of the leading European players in terms of online
advertising revenue. SoLocal Group is listed on Euronext Paris (LOCAL).
More information is available at www.solocalgroup.com.
I. Appendix I: Divested activities
During the 1H 2018, the Group divested four non-core activities
("divested activities"):
-
Netvendeur on March, 9th 2018,
-
Retail Explorer on May, 31st 2018,
-
Effilab Dubai on June, 19th 2018,
-
Effilab Australia on June, 28th 2018
II. Appendix II: Review of 1Q 2017, 1Q 2018 and 1H 2017
Sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1Q 2017
|
|
1Q 2018
|
|
Change
|
|
In millions of
euros
|
|
Published
on April,
24th
2018
|
|
Revised
|
|
Published
on April,
24th
2018
|
|
Revised
|
|
Published
on April,
24th
2018
|
|
Revised
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Digital sales
|
|
166
|
|
159
|
|
153
|
|
150
|
|
-7.7%
|
|
-6.0%
|
|
Print sales
|
|
29
|
|
33
|
|
21
|
|
23
|
|
-28.8%
|
|
-30.0%
|
|
Total sales
|
|
195
|
|
192
|
|
174
|
|
173
|
|
-10.8%
|
|
-10.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1Q 2018 and 1Q 2017 sales, published on April, 24th
2018, were revised in light of the new scope of continued activities
(following the disposal of some assets, notably Retail Explorer in 2Q
2018, cf. Appendix I) and new management rules under IFRS 15 regarding
the sales breakdown between Digital and Print (as published on June 28th,
2018 in the press release “IFRS 15: a new revenue recognition accounting
standard”).
Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1Q 2017
|
|
1Q 2018
|
|
Change
|
|
In millions of
euros
|
|
Published
on April,
24th
20185
|
|
Revised5
|
|
Published
on April,
24th
2018
|
|
Revised
|
|
Published
on April,
24th
2018
|
|
Revised
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Digital revenues1
|
|
150
|
|
146
|
|
152
|
|
148
|
|
+1.3%
|
|
+1.2%
|
|
Print revenues1
|
|
26
|
|
29
|
|
16
|
|
25
|
|
-36.9%
|
|
-12.8%
|
|
Total revenues1
|
|
176
|
|
175
|
|
168
|
|
173
|
|
-4.3%
|
|
-1.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The 1Q 2018 and 1Q 2017 revenues published on April, 24th
2018, were revised in light of the new scope of continued activities
(following the disposal of some assets, notably Retail Explorer in 2Q
2018, cf. Appendix I), new management rules concerning the breakdown
between Digital and Print under IFRS 15 (as published on June 28th,
2018 in the press release “IFRS 15: a new revenue recognition accounting
standard”) and the accounting restatement concerning a Print/Digital
promotional offer.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1H 2017
|
|
In millions of euros
|
|
Published on
July, 27th
2017
|
|
Restated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Digital revenues
|
|
323
|
|
297
|
|
Print revenues
|
|
62
|
|
70
|
|
Total revenues
|
|
386
|
|
367
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1H 2017 revenues were therefore impacted by the revision.
III. Appendix III : Consolidated income statement,
consolidated cash flow statement and consolidated balance sheet
Consolidated income statement
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
In millions of euros
|
|
30th June 20175,6
|
|
30th June 2018
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated
|
|
Divested
activities
|
|
Continued
activities
|
|
Consolidated
|
|
Divested
activities
|
|
Activités
poursuivies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Recurring
|
|
Non
recur.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Recurring
|
|
Non
récur.
|
|
Change in
Recurring
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues
|
|
373
|
|
6
|
|
367
|
|
-
|
|
351
|
|
1
|
|
350
|
|
-
|
|
-4.7%
|
Net external expenses
|
|
(101)
|
|
(5)
|
|
(97)
|
|
0
|
|
(99)
|
|
(0)
|
|
(96)
|
|
(2)
|
|
-0.3%
|
Staff expenses
|
|
(199)
|
|
(4)
|
|
(191)
|
|
(4)
|
|
(190)
|
|
(1)
|
|
(183)
|
|
(7)
|
|
-4.0%
|
Restructuring costs
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(125)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(125)
|
|
-
|
EBITDA
|
|
74
|
|
(2)
|
|
79
|
|
(4)
|
|
(63)
|
|
(0)
|
|
70
|
|
(133)
|
|
-11.9%
|
Depreciation and amortisation
|
|
(30)
|
|
(1)
|
|
(28)
|
|
-
|
|
(33)
|
|
(0)
|
|
(33)
|
|
-
|
|
+15.4%
|
Operating income
|
|
44
|
|
(3)
|
|
51
|
|
(4)
|
|
(96)
|
|
(0)
|
|
37
|
|
(133)
|
|
-27.1%
|
Net gain from debt restructuring as at
March, 13th 2017
|
|
266
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
266
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Other financial income
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
0
|
|
-
|
|
0
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Financial expenses
|
|
(11)
|
|
(0)
|
|
(11)
|
|
-
|
|
(19)
|
|
(0)
|
|
(19)
|
|
-
|
|
+75.1%
|
Financial income
|
|
255
|
|
(0)
|
|
(11)
|
|
266
|
|
(19)
|
|
(0)
|
|
(19)
|
|
-
|
|
-74.2%
|
Income before tax
|
|
299
|
|
(3)
|
|
40
|
|
262
|
|
(115)
|
|
(0)
|
|
18
|
|
(133)
|
|
-54 .7%
|
Corporate income tax*
|
|
(3)
|
|
1
|
|
(17)
|
|
14
|
|
(35)
|
|
0
|
|
(11)
|
|
46
|
|
-34.9%
|
Income for the period
|
|
296
|
|
(3)
|
|
23
|
|
276
|
|
(80)
|
|
(0)
|
|
7
|
|
(87)
|
|
-69.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated Cash Flow Statement
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
In millions of euros
|
|
30th June 20175
|
|
30th June
2018
|
|
Change
|
|
Recurring EBITDA from continued activities
|
|
79
|
|
70
|
|
-9.5
|
|
Non monetary items included in EBITDA and other
|
|
(1)
|
|
5
|
|
+5.9
|
|
Net change in working capital
|
|
(17)
|
|
(25)
|
|
-7.6
|
|
Acquisition of tangible and intangible fixed assets
|
|
(25)
|
|
(22)
|
|
+3.7
|
|
Cash financial income/Expense
|
|
(41)
|
|
(17)
|
|
+23.9
|
|
Non-recurring items
|
|
(12)
|
|
(12)
|
|
+0.1
|
|
Corporate income tax paid
|
|
(27)
|
|
(12)
|
|
+15.2
|
|
Free cash flow from continued activities
|
|
(44)
|
|
(12)
|
|
+31.7
|
|
Free cash flow from divested activities
|
|
(2)
|
|
(0)
|
|
+1.7
|
|
Free cash flow
|
|
(46)
|
|
(12)
|
|
+33.4
|
|
Increase (decrease) in borrowings
|
|
(270)
|
|
(1)
|
|
+269.3
|
|
Capital increase
|
|
273
|
|
-
|
|
-272.7
|
|
Other of which asset disposal
|
|
1
|
|
(0)
|
|
-1.1
|
|
Change in net cash & cash equivalents
|
|
(43)
|
|
(14)
|
|
+29.0
|
|
Net cash & cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
|
91
|
|
86
|
|
-4.9
|
|
Net cash & cash equivalents at end of period
|
|
48
|
|
73
|
|
+24.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated balance sheet
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
In millions of euros
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
30th June
20175
|
|
30th June
2018
|
|
Change
|
|
Total non-current assets
|
|
308
|
|
325
|
|
+5.6%
|
|
Net goodwill
|
|
96
|
|
89
|
|
-6.9%
|
|
Net intangible fixed assets
|
|
127
|
|
112
|
|
-11.7%
|
|
Net tangible fixed assets
|
|
28
|
|
23
|
|
-18.4%
|
|
Other non-current assets of which deferred tax assets*
|
|
58
|
|
102
|
|
+76.0%
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
359
|
|
394
|
|
+9.8%
|
|
Net trade accounts receivable
|
|
270
|
|
255
|
|
-5.3%
|
|
Prepaid expenses
|
|
9
|
|
9
|
|
+8.8%
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
49
|
|
73
|
|
+50.3%
|
|
Other current assets
|
|
32
|
|
57
|
|
+75.1%
|
|
Total assets
|
|
667
|
|
719
|
|
+7.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total equity
|
|
(619)
|
|
(674)
|
|
-8.9%
|
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
|
550
|
|
524
|
|
-4.9%
|
|
Non-current financial liabilities and derivatives
|
|
399
|
|
409
|
|
+2.7%
|
|
Employee benefits (non-current)
|
|
137
|
|
97
|
|
-29.2%
|
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
|
15
|
|
18
|
|
+15.9%
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
735
|
|
870
|
|
+18.3%
|
|
Bank overdrafts and other short-term borrowings
|
|
6
|
|
5
|
|
-22.5%
|
|
Deferred income
|
|
448
|
|
394
|
|
-11.9%
|
|
Employee benefits (current)
|
|
103
|
|
113
|
|
+9.0%
|
|
Trade accounts payable
|
|
84
|
|
107
|
|
+27.0%
|
|
Current provisions
|
|
20
|
|
179**
|
|
+804.1%
|
|
Other current liabilities including taxes
|
|
75
|
|
73
|
|
-1.9%
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
667
|
|
719
|
|
+7.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*The change in deferred tax assets as of June, 30th
2018 vs. June, 30th 2017 is mainly due to a
provision related to the restructuring plan.
** Including
€163 million of provisions for restructuring.
