Soak in the Last of Summer Savings With the Best Things to Buy in August

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The end of summer is near, and students will soon be heading back to school, but there are still many ways to save while soaking up the last days of summer. Back-to-school sales, end-of-summer clearance events and, for 13 lucky states, Tax-Free Weekend make August a month of saving on essentials.

"Those who aren't gearing up for a new school year can still benefit from the great shopping events that August has to offer," says Sara Skirboll, RetailMeNot's shopping and trends expert. "From electronics and apparel to office supplies and wine, shoppers can get everything they need for the busy fall season ahead. Plus, Tax-Free Weekend lets shoppers dodge the sales tax on items of all kinds, making it a smart choice for parents in their back-to-school shopping efforts."

Tech Upgrades for Everyone

August is a great chance for the whole family — not just students — to upgrade their gadgets. New laptop and computer models are released in June, and come August, retailers are looking to make room for the latest inventory. Students heading back to campus or shoppers just wanting to make a switch can enjoy big savings on last year's models.

Pencil Pushers Rejoice

While all manner of school supplies will be discounted in the run-up to the new school year, it's not just students who can benefit. Office workers whose supply closet feels a bit bare can also make the most of sales on school supplies. Now is a great time to stock up on pens, paper, folders and more to make work a breeze. Shoppers can find major back-to-school discounts at retailers like Office Depot Office Max and Staples.

Stylish Students

Other benefits to the back-to-school shopping frenzy? Major discounts on kids' clothing! And if warmer temperatures tend to last longer in your area, end-of-summer clearance events can offer big savings on summer apparel. (This is a great opportunity to stock up on swimwear, as well.) Pro tip: While the cost of summer-friendly outfits may reach all-time lows in August, new lines of outerwear and fall apparel won't be discounted until October. If any star students need to stock up on cool-weather gear now, retailers like Macy's and Sears have sitewide discounts and cash back offers for any and all items.

Something for Mom & Dad

The end of summer can be stressful, not to mention emotional, especially at the thought of kids getting older and starting another school year. Whether parents want to kick back and relax or celebrate, they may want to take advantage of August wine sales. Because harvest season for most northern hemisphere vineyards is between late August and early October, many retailers discount older inventory to make room for upcoming vintages.

It's All About You!

Once the school year starts, shoppers looking to invest more in their health can finally have time to themselves. During the summer, many parents dedicate their time to camps, family trips and all the summer fun for their kids. But now it's time to focus on your needs! For those short on time but wanting to shed a few pounds, look at programs like Weight Watchers, South Beach Diet and NutriSystem.

