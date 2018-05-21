Sober Living Local, Youth Substance Abuse and Sober Living San Diego

SAN DIEGO, May 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As a parent or guardian the first thing on your mind at all points of time is the security of your young one. And very few hazards threaten the wellbeing of your young one more than drugs. If you see that your child is being sucked into the world of drugs and substance abuse look for a center from the sober living San Diego directory to provide an opportunity for the young ones to come back on track.



But prevention is always better than cure. Listed below are a few things that you should do to ensure that your child never has to face the consequences of substance abuse.

Be a role model for them to follow. It is useless to impart wisdom to your children while betraying that very wisdom yourself. Make yourself the leader of the pack and show them how to lead a drug-free life. What you say and do has significant importance on the choices that your child makes.

Engage in real conversation with your child. And no, not those hurried good mornings and byes over the phone; we are talking about real face to face conversation. When the young ones want to speak to you stop whatever you are doing and take time out for them. Encourage them to ask you queries on drug abuse. Do not lecture them, but put the message across that drugs are harmful.

Talk honestly with your young ones. There is no point in trying to hide the stark realities of the world. For example if you and your kid are walking past a park and you come across a few people sniffing glue, make it a point to talk to him about the adverse effects and the negative impact of such activities.

Make drugs and alcohol a part of your daily conversation. The majority of young people do not have all the facts straight about these dangerous substances. Being gullible, they generally tend to believe whatever is told to them. By talking about these substances, you can clear out the wrong beliefs which might have been held by them such as "marijuana is not bad for health" and "everybody drinks."

Make sure you lay down core values for the family to stick to. Put it across to them that drugs and alcohol have no place in the family. Make it clear to them that non adherence to the core values of the family will be dealt with severely. That every choice that they make can have its repercussions should be pointed out to them.

It is very important to teach them how to say No. A prime reason for drug abuse is peer pressure. If the young one can stick to his ideals and never waver from the correct path the battle against drugs can be won easily.

It might happen that even after you take these steps your child still falls into the clutches of drug abuse. If that does happen search the sober living San Diego directory for a suitable center for rehabilitation. The sober living San Diego directory has all the information that you could need in making this difficult choice.

