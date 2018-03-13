Social Solutions Global : Announces New Certified Implementation Partner Treadwell

Social Solutions Global, the leading provider of impact and performance management software for human services agencies and nonprofit organizations, announced today an official agreement with Treadwell, a leading provider of implementation services for Efforts to Outcomes software. Treadwell is now a Certified Implementation Partner of SSG.

Founded in 2014 by former Social Solutions employees, Treadwell works with non-profits and public sector organizations to improve ETO software reporting capabilities and configuration design. Through implementation assistance, consultation and ETO training, Treadwell helps organizations maximize efficiency and improve the quality of their data to help magnify an organization’s overall mission.

“By partnering with Social Solutions, Treadwell has officially come full circle,” said Treadwell Principal John Bianchi. “I know first-hand how dedicated and capable the people at Social Solutions are with every one of their clients, and I’m excited to bring Treadwell’s ETO experience and expertise to make that client experience even better.”

This new partnership will enable a more seamless experience for Social Solutions ETO clients, who will now have immediate access to Treadwell’s team of Gold Certified staff and its wealth of experience with both ETO Administration and ETO Results. Treadwell helps its existing network of clients exceed best practice standards with faster, higher quality work, and will do the same for Social Solutions clients.

“We’re excited to bring Treadwell in as a Certified Implementation Partner for our ETO clients,” said Lauren Schmidt, Strategic Partnerships Manager for Social Solutions Global. “There isn’t anyone with a more extensive knowledge of the product, or who’s more dedicated to ensuring the best results for their clients.”

About Social Solutions Global

Social Solutions Global, the provider of Efforts to Outcomes (ETO®) and Apricot Software™, is the leader in outcomes management software for human service agencies and organizations, making data useful at all levels, from frontline staff to executive leaders. Learn more at: www.socialsolutions.com.

About Treadwell

Treadwell, a Certified Implementation Partner for ETO®, is a professional services consulting firm based in Seattle and Baltimore, known for developing advanced and creative workflow and reporting to leverage the power of ETO® for its non-profit clients. Learn more at: www.treadwell.tv

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180313005990/en/