Social Solutions Global : Partners with Impact Foundry to Help Organizations Run More Effectively and Achieve Greater Impact

Social Solutions Global, the leading provider of impact and performance
management software for human services agencies and nonprofit
organizations, announced today that it has partnered with Impact
Foundry. Social Solutions will offer discounts on its software solutions
to Impact Foundry’s more than 300 member organizations, and both
organizations will share best practices on a range of services while
working together to promote SSG products.
Based in Sacramento and with member organizations throughout much of
California and the West Coast, Impact Foundry works with both new and
existing nonprofits to improve operations in areas ranging from
management and fund development to public relations and more. Its
network of more than 300 nonprofits includes human service charities,
youth organizations, civil rights groups, environmental
conservationists, and various other causes.
“Impact Foundry can’t wait to begin this new partnership with Social
Solutions,” said Impact Foundry Executive Director Kim Tucker. “We think
our combined expertise in data collection and client services will help
both organizations maximize their potential going forward. That means
real benefits for our member organizations and the communities in which
they deliver their mission.”
The partnership will bring Social Solutions’ vast experience in software
and data analytics to a group that plays a pivotal role in the
Sacramento area’s philanthropic landscape. Impact Foundry will be able
to leverage SSG services as they help organizations stay informed on new
trends and potential grant resources, and build foundational structures
like an effective board of directors.
“Social Solutions is excited to add Impact Foundry to our growing list
of partners in the nonprofit sector,” said Lauren Schmidt, Strategic
Partnerships Manager for Social Solutions Global. “Our two teams are
looking forward to getting to know each other and learning as much as we
can in order to further our respective missions.”
About Social Solutions Global
Social Solutions Global, the provider of Efforts to Outcomes (ETO®) and
Apricot Software™, is the leader in outcomes management software for
human service agencies and organizations, making data useful at all
levels, from frontline staff to executive leaders. Learn more at: www.socialsolutions.com.
