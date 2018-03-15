Social Solutions Global : Partners with Impact Foundry to Help Organizations Run More Effectively and Achieve Greater Impact

Social Solutions Global, the leading provider of impact and performance management software for human services agencies and nonprofit organizations, announced today that it has partnered with Impact Foundry. Social Solutions will offer discounts on its software solutions to Impact Foundry’s more than 300 member organizations, and both organizations will share best practices on a range of services while working together to promote SSG products.

Based in Sacramento and with member organizations throughout much of California and the West Coast, Impact Foundry works with both new and existing nonprofits to improve operations in areas ranging from management and fund development to public relations and more. Its network of more than 300 nonprofits includes human service charities, youth organizations, civil rights groups, environmental conservationists, and various other causes.

“Impact Foundry can’t wait to begin this new partnership with Social Solutions,” said Impact Foundry Executive Director Kim Tucker. “We think our combined expertise in data collection and client services will help both organizations maximize their potential going forward. That means real benefits for our member organizations and the communities in which they deliver their mission.”

The partnership will bring Social Solutions’ vast experience in software and data analytics to a group that plays a pivotal role in the Sacramento area’s philanthropic landscape. Impact Foundry will be able to leverage SSG services as they help organizations stay informed on new trends and potential grant resources, and build foundational structures like an effective board of directors.

“Social Solutions is excited to add Impact Foundry to our growing list of partners in the nonprofit sector,” said Lauren Schmidt, Strategic Partnerships Manager for Social Solutions Global. “Our two teams are looking forward to getting to know each other and learning as much as we can in order to further our respective missions.”

About Social Solutions Global

Social Solutions Global, the provider of Efforts to Outcomes (ETO®) and Apricot Software™, is the leader in outcomes management software for human service agencies and organizations, making data useful at all levels, from frontline staff to executive leaders.

