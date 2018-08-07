SocialCode Acquires Marketplace Strategy, an Amazon Sales Agency

NEW YORK, Aug. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SocialCode, the leader in digital media marketing solutions, today announced it has acquired Marketplace Strategy (MPS), a Cleveland-based leading Amazon sales acceleration agency. With a proven capability on most of the major social platforms, including Facebook, Google and YouTube, SocialCode is accelerating its Amazon offering with this acquisition.



Amazon’s growing advertising business is in high demand for marketers. Credibly servicing clients on Amazon requires a skill set beyond traditional ad management. MPS is a company designed to maximize a brand’s impact and revenue across Amazon and other leading retail marketplaces.

SocialCode’s acquisition of MPS demonstrates its commitment to offering a 360 degree solution to its customers, particularly those in the retail and CPG space who are looking to leverage Amazon’s thriving platform.

“Our mission is to be the world’s most effective growth partner for the global brands of today and tomorrow,” said Laura O’Shaughnessy, chief executive officer of SocialCode. “Amazon is a critical offering for our brand partners. This acquisition rounds out our capabilities with a full complement of services and brings us the uniquely experienced customer service professionals that have deep knowledge of the Amazon platform, as well as Walmart.com, Jet.com, Home Depot and Wayfair.”

MPS’ cutting-edge approach incorporates a wide array of established and proprietary strategies. This includes everything from Amazon account creation, conversion optimization, product traffic acquisition, and Amazon advertising management right through to Amazon data and analytics as well as Amazon business consulting services. MPS works with leading companies like Nestle, Jack Links, Snapple and Starkist to build their brands and sales on Amazon.

“Our integrated Amazon solution, coupled with SocialCode’s existing offerings and industry reputation, makes for a perfect pairing between our two companies,” said Drew Kraemer, chief executive officer of MPS. “More importantly, there is clear alignment with our vision for the future and shared cultural values.”

MPS will operate as a business unit within SocialCode for customers that want to run Amazon and other marketplaces (Walmart/Jet.com) alongside social. The two companies will also integrate campaign reporting so customers can have a true cross platform view of their campaigns.



About SocialCode:

SocialCode is an audience-first marketing partner built to drive results through media activation. We combine audience data, insights, content creation and measurement to drive unmatched ROI from digital campaigns. SocialCode’s solutions power the world’s most innovative brands by connecting marketers with customers to find their most valuable prospects on the most important digital media platforms -- Amazon, Facebook®, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Pinterest, Snapchat and YouTube.



To learn more, please visit www.SocialCode.com.

About Marketplace Strategy (MPS):

MPS is a digital marketing agency focused exclusively on Amazon.com and other online marketplaces; providing strategy consulting, optimization services, advertising management, and creative solutions. MPS works with mid-size to Fortune 50 brands to maximize brand presence and increase sales on the the world’s largest online marketplaces. MPS’s full-scale, unique approach to the channel creates significant and sustainable growth for its clients.

