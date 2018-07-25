Log in
Soft Australian Inflation Ensures RBA to Remain a Laggard -- Update

07/25/2018 | 07:14am CEST

By James Glynn

SYDNEY--Inflation in Australia remained meek in the second quarter, giving the Reserve Bank of Australia no reason to begin following its global counterparts in raising the interest rate anytime soon.

Economists expect the Fed-funds rate could be as much as 125 basis points above the RBA's official cash rate by the time the latter senses a clear argument to raise interest rates, likely next year.

It sets the stage for the negative spread between Australian and U.S. official rates to yawn at historically high levels, raising the potential for a sharp retreat in the Australian dollar.

Consumer prices rose by 0.4% in the second quarter and were up 2.1% from a year earlier, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said Wednesday. Economists had expected consumer prices to rise by 0.5% in the quarter and 2.2% from a year earlier.

"If the RBA is looking for evidence that the recent strengthening in the economy is boosting underlying price pressures, then it's not going to find it in this inflation report," said Paul Dales, chief economist at Capital Economics.

Core inflation, which sets the course for interest rates Down Under, rose by 0.5% in the quarter and by 1.9% on year, slightly below the RBA's desired 2-3% band.

The Aussie dollar fell by around half a U.S. cent after the data.

RBA Governor Philip Lowe recently said he'd like to see the inflation rate at 2.5% before moving to tap on the policy brakes.

Unlike the U.S., Australia continues to experience a lot of slack in its job market, with the unemployment rates stuck well above levels considered consistent with higher wages.

The soft inflation data comes despite a quarter of strong fuel price gains, reflecting a jump in the global oil prices.

Cheaper domestic holiday costs, and lower prices for cars and vegetables helped anchor inflation.

As the RBA sit on its hands, the U.S. Federal Reserve is forecasting a number of increases this year and next, pointing to a Fed Funds rate in 2019 of 3% from 2%, currently.

Meanwhile, Australia's benchmark rate has been held at 1.5% since mid-2016. In its most recent missive to markets, the RBA said interest rates are more likely to rise than fall, but with wages growth subdued, inflation is set to rise only gradually.

-Write to James Glynn at [email protected]

