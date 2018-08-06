Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

SoftBank boosts earnings with tech investment sales

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2018 | 07:36pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of SoftBank Group Corp is displayed at the SoftBank World 2017 conference in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's SoftBank Group Corp reported a 49 percent jump in quarterly profit on Monday, boosted by the sale of its stake in Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart in the first public divestment by the conglomerate's massive Vision Fund.

SoftBank, which is planning to list its domestic telecoms business, also said profit was bolstered by the sale of most of the Chinese operations of chip design unit ARM Holdings.

The sales are the first signs of SoftBank monetising its investments after pumping billions of dollars into technology companies around the world yet taking little profit.

Its Vision Fund is the world's largest private equity fund, raising over $93 billion (£71.72 billion) at its first major close in May last year. The fund, which is yet to complete its final close, had invested $27.1 billion in 29 firms as at June-end, SoftBank said on Monday.

Its investments are now worth $32.5 billion on the rising value of its various stakes such as in shared office space company WeWork Cos. SoftBank has around 1,700 of its own staff currently using some of WeWork Japan's 6,250 seats.

"We are considering moving all of SoftBank's headquarters into WeWork (offices) in the near future," Chief Executive Masayoshi Son said on Monday.

Son has previously said a second Vision Fund is being planned, but on Monday declined to comment on timing or size.

TELECOMS IPO

SoftBank, which is increasingly shifting focusing to investment activity from its telecoms business, also reported rising values from stakes in U.S. ride-hailing company Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] and Southeast Asian peer Grab.

Amid its effort to switch focus, SoftBank is planning to list its Japan telecoms unit in what is widely expected to be one of the country's largest-ever initial public offerings.

SoftBank is planning to seek a valuation of about $90 billion for the unit, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The listing of the unit could happen as early as the fourth quarter, according to the report.

The plans come as e-commerce firm Rakuten Inc prepares to become Japan's fourth wireless carrier next year, potentially adding pressure to SoftBank's telecom earnings. In April-June, the unit booked a 0.7 percent increase in operating profit on sales which grew 4.6 percent.

Group-wide first-quarter profit rose to 715 billion yen (£4.96 billion) from 479 billion yen a year earlier, SoftBank said. It did not release a forecast for the current business year ending March, saying there were too many uncertain factors.

SoftBank's shares closed up 2 percent ahead of the earnings announcement. The stock is currently up 6 percent year-to-date.

($1 = 111.3300 yen)

(Reporting by Sam NusseyEditing by Christopher Cushing)

By Sam Nussey
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
RAKUTEN INC -2.67% 744.6 End-of-day quote.-28.68%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:05pLebanese central bank says pound stable, urges fiscal reform
RE
08:04pU.S. banks further eased business loan standards in Q2 2018
RE
07:56pNEXEN ENERGY ULC : Buzzard Phase II receives full sanction to move forward
PU
07:50pMexico minister says U.S. studying NAFTA rules of origin proposal
RE
07:45pINDRA NOOYI : PepsiCo veteran Ramon Laguarta to replace Indra Nooyi as CEO
RE
07:40pMike Shinoda (of Linkin Park) to Headline Monster Energy Outbreak Tour in North America This Fall
SE
07:36pSoftBank boosts earnings with tech investment sales
RE
07:28pUK's West Yorkshire Pension Fund halves hedge fund investments
RE
07:21pStrong earnings, Facebook drive Wall Street higher
RE
07:21pECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : Independent Audit Advisory Committee Holds Forty-Third Session at New York Headquarters, 18-20 July
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PRAXAIR : Linde, Praxair May Have to Sell More Assets Than Expected -- Update
2MEDICLINIC INTERNATIONAL : Lower NHS referrals dent Spire Healthcare's profit view, shares sink
3PANDORA : PANDORA : ADJUSTS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018
4ONEX CORPORATION : IWG plunges as offices firm ends talks with remaining suitors
5XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LTD : XINYI SOLAR : Announcement On The Updated Payment Date For The Interim Dividend

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.