Solid-State & Other Energy-Efficient Lighting: Worldwide Market Analysis & Forecast to 2027 - Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Solid-State and Other Energy-Efficient Lighting Market Analysis & Trends
- Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The Global Solid-State and Other Energy-Efficient Lighting Market is
poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027. Some of
the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include growing usage
of fluorescent lights in limited-space applications, emerging trend seen
in market is the adoption of lights by astronauts and demand for
technologically advanced energy-efficient lighting fixtures.
By installation type, the market is divided into retrofit installation
and new installation.
Based on offering, the market is segmented into services, hardware and
software.
Depending on technology, the market is categorized into high intensity
discharge (HID) lighting, fluorescent lighting, solid-state lighting and
other technologies.
On the basis of application, the market is segregated into medical
lighting, backlighting, general lighting, automotive lighting and other
applications.
Report Highlights
-
The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market
trends to identify the investment opportunities
-
Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base
numbers
-
Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
-
Key developments and strategies observed in the market
-
Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other
trends
-
In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
-
Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027
-
Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments
Key Topics Covered
1 Market Outline
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
4 Solid-State and Other Energy-Efficient Lighting Market, By
Installation Type
5 Solid-State and Other Energy-Efficient Lighting Market, By Offering
6 Solid-State and Other Energy-Efficient Lighting Market, By Technology
7 Solid-State and Other Energy-Efficient Lighting Market, By Application
8 Solid-State and Other Energy-Efficient Lighting Market, By Geography
9 Key Player Activities
10 Leading Companies
-
Seoul Semiconductor Co. Ltd.
-
Royal Philips Electronics N.V.
-
Osram Licht AG
-
Nichia Corporation
-
LED Engin Inc.
-
Intematix Corporation
-
General Electric Company
-
Energy Focus Inc.
-
Cree Inc.
-
Bright Light Systems
-
Bridgelux Inc.
-
Aixtron SE
-
Advanced Lighting Technologies Inc.
-
Acuity Brands Lighting Inc.
-
TCP International Holdings Ltd.
-
Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd.
