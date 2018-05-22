Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Solidaridad Network : & Sympany Launch Dutch Campaign To Inspire Fashion Consciousness

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/22/2018 | 09:11am CEST

What you choose to buy, or not to buy, has a direct influence on someone's life. To raise awareness of this fact, Solidaridad and social enterprise Sympany have launched a campaign in the Netherlands to inspire the public to become #modebewust (fashion conscious).

An Industry Plagued By Social & Environmental Challenges

The textile industry faces many social and environmental challenges. Approximately 70 million people work in the industry worldwide, many of them six days a week, and up to 13 hours per day. Workers are often underpaid and experience bad labour conditions, and the factories they work in often lag behind international safety standards.

Pictured: A woman at work in a textile factory in Ethiopia

Women are at a particular disadvantage within the textile value chain. Typically, they get paid less and don't have access to the same possibilities as men to grow professionally. In addition, problems such as forced labour, child labour, and discrimination occur regularly.

The textile industry also has a negative impact on the environment; a lot of water and energy gets wasted. The production of just one cotton T-shirt in many requires around 2700 liters of water. For a pair of jeans, this is 7000 liters of water. Contaminated water regularly gets discharged untreated and it is local communities and fishermen who are among the victims of these environmentally-unfriendly practices.

'How Fashion-Conscious Are You?'

In this campaign, Solidaridad informs the public about these challenges and advises them on how to make (more) fashion-conscious choices. While consumer awareness of these issues is growing, especially in light of the tragic Rana Plaza factory collapse in Bangladesh five years ago, the public still lacks clear information on how to make more sustainable choices.

With this in mind, Solidaridad has launched the website www.mode-bewust.nl. This platform offers background information on the challenges in the textile industry to tips for consumers to help them make more sustainable fashion choices. A short animation campaign video has been created to illustrate the problem and provide a call-to-action. And as a symbol of this movement, The Fair Shopper bag has been launched.

The Eerlijke (Fair) Shopper

The Fair Shopper (Eerlijke Shopper in Dutch) is grounded in a sustainably produced bag made of 30% recycled and 70% organic cotton. In exchange for a donation of 20 euros, people can order the 'Fair Shopper' online on www.mode-bewust.nl/doneer. This bag has been produced in close cooperation with Sympany, an organization which collects and recycles second-hand clothing, and a partner of Solidaridad's Better Mill Initiative Programme in Ethiopia.

Contributions fromt the campaign will be invested into the Better Mill Initiative, a three-year programme in which Solidaridad works directly with local textile factories on cleaner production methods and better working conditions.

Interested to find out more? Visit www.mode-bewust.nl

Find out more about Solidaridad's textile programme here.

Disclaimer

Solidaridad Network published this content on 22 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2018 07:10:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:46aADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : AECID Sign MOU for Further Collaboration, Knowledge Sharing
PU
09:26aAGRICULTURE MINISTRY : The sowing campaign is on track in all regions
PU
09:23aChina to cut import duty on cars to 15 percent from 25 percent - Bloomberg
RE
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:11aSOLIDARIDAD NETWORK : & Sympany Launch Dutch Campaign To Inspire Fashion Consciousness
PU
09:10aEU's Malmstrom says thinks U.S. considers EU trade proposal insufficient
RE
09:02aUK chief executives become more downbeat about growth - KPMG
RE
08:51aALLOT COMMUNICATIONS : Criminals Hacking CPUs to Mine Cryptocurrencies
PU
08:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED : STEEL & TUBE : Price Movement Notification
2Strong dollar hits Asian share markets, oil surges
3BRENT : Oil prices firm with Brent nearing $80 on supply worries
4EVOTEC AG : EVOTEC : and Celgene Enter into Strategic Oncology Partnership
5ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : Beer maker AB InBev pumps up the volume in Africa

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.