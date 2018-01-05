Log in
SolveBio : Awarded $1.5 Million from the National Institutes of Health to Expand Genomic Applications in Precision Medicine

01/05/2018 | 05:25pm CET

SolveBio announced today it has been awarded $1,497,112 by the National Institute of General Medical Sciences (NIGMS) for the project titled: “The Variant Explorer: a cloud-based data integration and visualization system for improving clinical interpretation of sequenced genetic variants”. The presence or absence of specific genetic variants is increasingly important and significant in medical care. Information linked to variants can be the key to unlocking the cause of a rare disease or the reason a patient enrolls in a life-saving clinical trial.

“We’re very honored and grateful that our efforts over the past year to index, harmonize, and visualize human genetic variation for our customers have been recognized by the NIH as impactful and promising,” said Dandan Xu, SolveBio’s Chief Scientific Officer and the project’s Principal Investigator.

The full potential for Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) to radically change research and development in the biopharmaceutical industry has yet to be realized due to the complexity and scale of the data. SolveBio’s Variant Explorer, currently used by translational sciences and clinical operations teams across multiple top 10 pharma, provides the technology necessary to navigate NGS results. Leveraging this technology makes it possible to identify variants that correlate with drug resistance or response, determine the molecular functional consequences of significant variants found in patients, and explore the relevant clinical and experimental evidence collected by collaborators or internal teams for understanding a given variant.

The grant will fund SolveBio’s development of technologies for the exploration, evaluation, and utilization of genetic variant data in BioPharma R&D. SolveBio’s technology is critical to adapting to the new paradigm of drug development that integrates real-world evidence, outcomes data, and NGS data from patients to better understand biomarkers correlated with drug resistance or response and to incorporate biomarkers into inclusion and exclusion criteria of clinical trials.

“Our vision is to help develop the right drug for the right patient,” said Mark Kaganovich, CEO of SolveBio. “This new NIH grant will allow us to continue to work with our BioPharma partners to develop analytics tools, algorithms, and interfaces to harness new technologies, especially NGS and liquid biopsy, to achieve this vision and accelerate precision medicine-based therapeutic development. We’re particularly excited about engaging with additional BioPharma teams on the cutting edge of technology development.”

Research reported in this press release was supported by National Institute of General Medical Sciences under award number R44GM117644. The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health.

About SolveBio

SolveBio is the strategic technology partner for BioPharma in enabling precision medicine approaches across the therapeutic development life cycle. SolveBio’s technology provides frictionless access to complex molecular data and allows translational and clinical teams to seamlessly leverage the latest analytic tools, machine learning algorithms, and big data computational platforms. SolveBio is based in New York City and is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Max Levchin, Nat Turner, SV Angel, Faridan Capital and other leading life sciences and technology investors. For more information, visit www.solvebio.com.


© Business Wire 2018
