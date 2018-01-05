SolveBio : Awarded $1.5 Million from the National Institutes of Health to Expand Genomic Applications in Precision Medicine

SolveBio
announced today it has been awarded $1,497,112 by the National Institute
of General Medical Sciences (NIGMS) for the project titled: “The Variant
Explorer: a cloud-based data integration and visualization system for
improving clinical interpretation of sequenced genetic variants”. The
presence or absence of specific genetic variants is increasingly
important and significant in medical care. Information linked to
variants can be the key to unlocking the cause of a rare disease or the
reason a patient enrolls in a life-saving clinical trial.
“We’re very honored and grateful that our efforts over the past year to
index, harmonize, and visualize human genetic variation for our
customers have been recognized by the NIH as impactful and promising,”
said Dandan Xu, SolveBio’s Chief Scientific Officer and the project’s
Principal Investigator.
The full potential for Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) to radically
change research and development in the biopharmaceutical industry has
yet to be realized due to the complexity and scale of the data.
SolveBio’s Variant Explorer, currently used by translational sciences
and clinical operations teams across multiple top 10 pharma, provides
the technology necessary to navigate NGS results. Leveraging this
technology makes it possible to identify variants that correlate with
drug resistance or response, determine the molecular functional
consequences of significant variants found in patients, and explore the
relevant clinical and experimental evidence collected by collaborators
or internal teams for understanding a given variant.
The grant will fund SolveBio’s development of technologies for the
exploration, evaluation, and utilization of genetic variant data in
BioPharma R&D. SolveBio’s technology is critical to adapting to the new
paradigm of drug development that integrates real-world evidence,
outcomes data, and NGS data from patients to better understand
biomarkers correlated with drug resistance or response and to
incorporate biomarkers into inclusion and exclusion criteria of clinical
trials.
“Our vision is to help develop the right drug for the right patient,”
said Mark Kaganovich, CEO of SolveBio. “This new NIH grant will allow us
to continue to work with our BioPharma partners to develop analytics
tools, algorithms, and interfaces to harness new technologies,
especially NGS and liquid biopsy, to achieve this vision and accelerate
precision medicine-based therapeutic development. We’re particularly
excited about engaging with additional BioPharma teams on the cutting
edge of technology development.”
Research reported in this press release was supported by National
Institute of General Medical Sciences under award number R44GM117644.
The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not
necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of
Health.
About SolveBio
SolveBio
is the strategic technology partner for BioPharma in enabling precision
medicine approaches across the therapeutic development life cycle.
SolveBio’s technology provides frictionless access to complex molecular
data and allows translational and clinical teams to seamlessly leverage
the latest analytic tools, machine learning algorithms, and big data
computational platforms. SolveBio is based in New York City and is
backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Max Levchin, Nat Turner, SV Angel,
Faridan Capital and other leading life sciences and technology
investors. For more information, visit www.solvebio.com.
