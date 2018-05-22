Songwon Industrial : further extends its antioxidant range for fuels and lubricants with the launch of SONGNOX® L570 at the STLE Annual Meeting & Exhibition

Following its successful debut at the Annual Meeting & Exhibition of the Society of Tribologists and Lubrication Engineers (STLE) in 2017, SONGWON will once again be present this year. The company will be introducing the latest addition to its range of antioxidants for fuels and lubricants. SONGNOX® L570 complements SONGWON's broad aminic, phenol, phosphite and thioester antioxidant product range, further extending its breadth and depth.

SONGNOX® L570 is manufactured in SONGWON's world class facility in South Korea, where industry standard aminic (SONGNOX® L670) and phenolic (SONGNOX® L135) antioxidants are already produced, adding further economic value through production efficiency and scale. 'Our world scale plant allows SONGWON to cost effectively supply products globally to meet our customers' requirements, and is ideally situated to support customers who are extending their blending activities into Asia,' explained Dr. Olivier Keiser, Leader of the Business Unit Lube Additives.

SONGNOX® L570 is a liquid butylated / octylated diphenylamine antioxidant that provides lubricating oils with excellent protection against thermo-oxidative degradation by reacting with and stabilizing free radicals. 'This highly versatile product is designed for demanding automotive and industrial lubricants and oils as well as specialty applications such as greases,' said Dr. Gerard Mulqueen, Global Business Manager, Fuel & Lube Additives. 'SONGNOX® L570 protects oils and lubricants from degradation, prolonging the life of oils in vehicles and machinery.'

'The new antioxidant, which is suitable for use in both the industrial and the automotive sectors, can meet even the most the demanding requirements of these industries,' emphasized Dr. Mulqueen. Applications include mineral oil based and synthetic industrial lubricants, greases and engine oils.

'SONGWON's focus on new, groundbreaking solutions that meet today's high standards underlines our ongoing commitment to the lubricants industry,' commented Dr. Keiser.

Backed by more than 50 years' manufacturing experience in South Korea, SONGWON develops, produces and markets industry standard aminic, phenolic, phosphite and thioester antioxidants, providing customized solutions for numerous end uses. Backward integration of key raw materials helps to ensure availability and reliability of supply. SONGWON has global sales organizations in Asia, Europe and North America.

For more information, please visit SONGWON at Stand 314 at the STLE Annual Meeting & Exhibition, Minneapolis Convention Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota (USA) from May 20-24, 2018 or go to www.songwon.com.