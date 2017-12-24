Sonoma County CA : Housing Successor Agency FY 16-17 Annual Report

Published: December 24, 2017

Each year, the Sonoma County Community Development Commission (Commission) is required to prepare a Housing Successor Agency Annual Report within six months after the end of each fiscal year, which must be provided to its governing body, the Board of Commissioners, and posted on the agency's website. The report must be posted with the Commission's FY 16-17 Financial Audit Report and the most recent Five-Year Implementation Plans of the five former redevelopment project areas, the County project areas of Roseland, Russian River, and the Springs, and also the reports for the City of Sonoma and the City of Sebastopol.

When redevelopment agencies were dissolved in February 2012, the housing functions of former redevelopment agencies were either retained by the sponsoring community or transferred to local housing authorities that were then designated as housing successor agencies. The Commission, as parent entity of the Sonoma County Housing Authority, became the Housing Successor for the former redevelopment agencies of the County and the cities of Sebastopol and Sonoma. All encumbered housing assets of the three former redevelopment agencies were transferred to the Commission. These assets, as well as income earned on the assets, must be held in a Low- and Moderate-Income Housing Asset Fund (LMIHAF) and used pursuant to the housing provisions of California Community Redevelopment Law (CRL).

