Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Sony to pay $2.3 billion to acquire control of EMI Music

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/22/2018 | 03:20am CEST
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Sony Corp is seen at an electronics store in Narita International airport in Narita

TOKYO (Reuters) - Sony Corp said on Tuesday it would pay about $2.3 billion (£1.7 billion) to gain control of EMI Music Publishing, as it seeks to boost entertainment content assets and shift away from low-margin consumer electronics.

Wholly owned unit Sony Corporation of America will buy all of the roughly 60 percent stake in EMI Music held by Mubadala Investment Company, lifting Sony's holding to 90 percent and making it a consolidated subsidiary.

The acquisition is the biggest so far by new CEO Kenichiro Yoshida, who is tasked with boosting stable revenue streams after a major overhaul under his predecessor that shifted the firm's focus to video games and image sensors.

Sony also said in a statement it expects operating profit at its video games and network services unit to fall to between 130 billion yen and 170 billion yen (£874.2 million and £1.14 billion) in the financial year ending March 2021, down from the 190 billion yen forecast for this financial year.

At the time, its PlayStation 4 (PS4) would be nearing the end of a game console's typical life cycle.

Sony sees operating profit at its semiconductor business growing to 160-200 billion yen at the end of the forecast period, compared with a prediction of 100 billion yen for this year.

Sony shares were down as much as 3.7 percent in morning trading in Tokyo.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki and Sam Nussey; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim and Edwina Gibbs)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:30aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China to import more gas from US
PU
03:30aADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : To Fulfill its Mission, ADB Must Prioritize Sustainability
PU
03:28aDollar holds near four-month highs, oil near multi-year top
RE
03:20aSony to pay $2.3 billion to acquire control of EMI Music
RE
03:20aAPO ASIAN PRODUCTIVITY ORGANIZATION : Cutting our losses
PU
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:14aOil prices rise on worries over Venezuelan supply
RE
02:57aU.S. DOJ says pursuing investigations related to Malaysia's 1MDB
RE
02:37aAs bitcoin world wobbles, mining rig company plans $2 billion IPO
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : eyes Latam expansion, opens Argentina office
2EU official sees trade deal with Mercosur toward year-end
3BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING TECHNICIANS IN SOUTH CAROLINA TO VOTE ON UNIONIZATION: WSJ
4STRATA-X ENERGY LTD : STRATA X ENERGY : X Has High Graded an Area Within the Serowe CSG Fairway
5SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : Microsoft, Google find fresh flaw in chips, but risk is low

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.