Sopra Steria Group: First Half 2018 in Line with Forecasts

At its meeting on 26 July 2018 chaired by Pierre Pasquier, Sopra Steria’s Board of Directors (Paris:SOP) approved the financial statements for the first half of 2018; the Statutory Auditors have conducted a limited review of these financial statements.

Sopra Steria: 2018 Half-year results H1 2018

IFRS 15 H1 2017

IFRS 15 Key income statement items Revenue €m 2,014.0 1,891.5 Total growth + 6.5% Organic growth + 5.3% Operating profit on business activity €m / % 132.8 6.6% 141.6 7.5% Profit from recurring operations €m / % 99.2 4.9% 113.7 6.0% Operating profit €m / % 80.0 4.0% 102.3 5.4% Net profit attributable to the Group €m / % 38.4 1.9% 65.9 3.5% Weighted average number of shares in issue excl. treasury shares m 20.16 20.20 Basic earnings per share € 1.90 3.26 Recurring earnings per share € 2.60 3.65 Key balance sheet items 30/06/18 30/06/17 Net financial debt €m 662.4 643.3 Equity attributable to the Group €m 1,261.7 1,082.5

Comments on H1 2018 business activity and operating performance (IFRS 15)

In 2017, Sopra Steria achieved the targets that were set when the merger was completed in 2015 and the company has now embarked on the next phase of development, aimed at making its business model more robust by 2020. The goal is to raise operating margin on business activity to around 10% by 2020.

Consulting, software and offer strengthening are the main strategic priorities for the 2018-2020 period:

Substantially expand a consulting business that possesses both digital expertise and business expertise to make it a force to be reckoned with, contributing 15% of total revenue

Strengthen the Group’s position in software, with banking software the priority, so that it generates 20% of total revenue

Strengthen digital components of the offerings and accelerate the roll out of end-to-end solutions more extensively for the Group’s strategically important key clients

Achieving this business model by 2020 requires investments in human resources, offerings, and research and development. The full breadth of the Group’s businesses will be affected. In 2018, Sopra Banking Software, the United Kingdom and digital are the top investment priorities.

Sopra Steria generated revenue of €2,014.0 million in the first half of 2018 amid vibrant market conditions, representing total growth of 6.5%. Changes in scope had a positive impact of €38.7 million, while currency fluctuations had a negative impact of €16.9 million. At constant scope and exchange rates, revenue grew 5.3%. As a result of stronger seasonal effects than in 2017, operating profit on business activity was €132.8 million, or a margin of 6.6% (7.5% in H1 2017). EBITDA totalled €155.7 million, up 5.0% from €148.3 million in the same period of the previous year.

In France, revenue came to €849.1 million, representing growth of 5.9%. Organic growth was 3.9% thanks to brisk business activity in the second quarter. Business was driven by consulting, up more than 14%, and by cybersecurity, up more than 30%. The best-performing vertical markets during the first half were banking and insurance, the public sector, defence, aeronautics and automotive. Operating profit on business activity rose 5.3% to €76 million. The operating margin of 9.0%, identical to that recorded in the first half of 2017, reflects the improved profitability of the IT infrastructure management business and unfavourable calendar effects, plus investments expenses in digital and a shift toward higher value offerings.

In the United Kingdom, revenue posted an organic contraction of 3.4% to €382.8 million, with a less unfavourable second quarter (down 2.0%). The contraction reflected lower revenue at the SSCL joint venture, for which full-year revenue is expected to total around £140 million (as indicated in early 2017). Adjusted for SSCL, revenue in the United Kingdom was stable in a somewhat firmer business environment than in 2017. The initiatives launched in late 2017 (to refocus the business model on higher-added-value services, reinforce the Group’s presence in the private sector, invest in consulting and the Group’s sales force, and cut costs) made progress as planned. Against this backdrop, operating margin on business activity stood at 4.5% (6.3% in the first half of 2017). Performance in the second half of 2018 should get a boost from renewed revenue growth and the initial benefits of the ongoing initiatives, making the operating margin on business activity comparable with the 7.6% recorded in the second half of 2017.

Revenue for the Other Europe reporting unit rose sharply to €475.5 million (organic growth of 15.2%). Almost all the region’s countries enjoyed very robust growth, with a special mention for Germany, which again delivered strong sales trends and operational momentum. The region’s operating profit on business activity rose 22.3% to €32.9 million, representing a margin of 6.9% (6.8% in the first half of 2017). That includes the impact of a negative one-day calendar effect in Germany.

Sopra Banking Software posted revenue of €187.4 million (note that Cassiopae’s Property Management businesses were reclassified in Other Solutions). Growth at constant scope and exchange rates was 8.7%, with services revenue providing the main driving force. Licence sales, which are concentrated in the second part of the year, fell short of their 2017 level in the first half. Operating margin on business activity came to -4.5% in the first half of 2018, compared with 2.3% in the first half of 2017, as a result of the level of research and development costs (recognised in the income statement), which remained high. Another key development in the first half, aside from investments, was the go-live of some major projects, illustrating Sopra Banking Software’s ability to take on and successfully execute major transformation projects:

The Sopra Banking Platform for Payments went live at Transactis in France in March

The Sopra Banking Platform went live at Argenta in Belgium in April

Amplitude Up went live for Attijariwafa Bank in Egypt in June

Cassiopae’s specialised loan product for IDB (United States) and for certain Volkswagen dealerships participating in a pilot programme (France) went live

The pipeline for licences likely to materialise in the second half remains healthy.

The Other Solutions (Human Resource Solutions and Property Management Solutions) reporting unit posted revenue of €119.2 million, representing organic growth of 4.0%. That includes Property Management Solutions-related revenue generated by Cassiopae. Human Resource Solutions benefited in particular from preparations to implement income tax withholding in 2019 in France. Operating margin on business activity came to 12.7%, up 1.3 points from its first-half 2017 level.

Comments on H1 2018 net profit (IFRS 15)

Profit from recurring operations came to €99.2 million. That includes a €22.1 million expense related to share-based payments (€17.0 million in the first half of 2017), as a result of the renewal, in 2018, of the We Share employee share ownership plan and of the long-term incentive plan set up for the Group’s main managers.

Operating profit was €80.0 million after a net expense of €19.1 million for other operating income and expenses (compared with a net expense of €11.4 million in first-half 2017), which included €18.0 million in reorganisation and restructuring expenses.

Tax expense was €34.9 million in the half-year period, up from €30.8 million in the first half of 2017, representing a Group-wide effective tax rate of 47.8% (31.8% in the first half of 2017). An annual effective tax rate of around 30.5% is forecast.

The share of profit of equity-accounted companies (Axway) was €1.3 million in the half-year period (€1.0 million in first-half 2017).

The net profit attributable to the Group was €38.4 million after deducting €1.1 million in respect of non-controlling interests. The decline compared with the first half of 2017 (€65.9 million) was attributable to more unfavourable seasonal effects in the first half than in 2017; in particular, operating margin on business activity, share-based payments, reorganisation and restructuring costs, and tax expense were affected by this.

Financial position at 30 June 2018

Sopra Steria’s financial position at 30 June 2018 is robust in terms of both financial ratios and liquidity. Free cash flow for the first half of the year, traditionally a period of net cash outflows due to seasonal effects, amounted to a cash outflow of €114.3 million. Restated for the late 2017 sale of receivables3, the net cash outflow totalled €77.3 million, a significant improvement on the previous year. Sopra Steria used €32 million less in cash during the first half of 2018 than in the same period of 2017. That improvement was achieved despite an increase of €8.1 million in restructuring-related outflows. It reflected a €54.5 million decrease in the working capital requirement by comparison with the first half of 2017, after restating for the sale of receivables.

Net financial debt stood at €662.4 million at the end of June 2018, or 1.8x 12 month rolling EBITDA compared with 1.9x at 30 June 2017 (with the bank covenant stipulating a maximum of 3x).

External growth and financial investments

The Group announced the following acquisitions in the first half of 2018:

BLUECARAT in Germany (2017 revenue: €33 million), consolidated from 1 May 2018

O.R. System (2017 revenue: €2 million), consolidated from 1 April 2018

it-economics in Germany (2017 revenue: €20 million), consolidated from 1 July 2018

In addition, Sopra Steria acquired a 10% stake in Sentryo, an innovative industrial cybersecurity startup.

Workforce

At 30 June 2018, the Group’s workforce totalled 42,779 people (41,661 at 31 December 2017), with 18.7% working in X-Shore zones.

2018 targets

As a reminder, the Group’s targets for the 2018 financial year are as follows:

Organic revenue growth of between 3% and 5%

Slight improvement in operating margin on business activity

Free cash flow in excess of €170 million (€133 million including the 2017 sale of trade receivables)

Glossary

Restated revenue : revenue for the prior year, expressed on the basis of the scope and exchange rates for the current year.

: revenue for the prior year, expressed on the basis of the scope and exchange rates for the current year. Organic revenue growth : increase in revenue between the period under review and restated revenue for the same period in the prior financial year.

increase in revenue between the period under review and restated revenue for the same period in the prior financial year. EBITDA : This measure, as defined in the Registration Document, is equal to the consolidated operating profit on business activity adding back depreciation and amortisation included in the operating profit on business activity.

: This measure, as defined in the Registration Document, is equal to the consolidated operating profit on business activity adding back depreciation and amortisation included in the operating profit on business activity. Operating profit on business activity : This measure, as defined in the Registration Document, is equal to profit from recurring operations adjusted to exclude the expense relating to the cost of services rendered by the grantees of stock options and free shares and additions to the amortisation of allocated intangible assets.

: This measure, as defined in the Registration Document, is equal to profit from recurring operations adjusted to exclude the expense relating to the cost of services rendered by the grantees of stock options and free shares and additions to the amortisation of allocated intangible assets. Profit from recurring operations : This measure is equal to operating profit before other operating income and expenses, which includes any particularly significant items of operating income and expenses that are unusual, abnormal, infrequent or not predictive, presented separately to give a clearer picture of performance based on ordinary activities.

This measure is equal to operating profit before other operating income and expenses, which includes any particularly significant items of operating income and expenses that are unusual, abnormal, infrequent or not predictive, presented separately to give a clearer picture of performance based on ordinary activities. Recurring earnings per share : This measure is equal to basic earnings per share before taking into account other operating income and expenses net of tax.

: This measure is equal to basic earnings per share before taking into account other operating income and expenses net of tax. Free cash flow : Free cash flow is defined as the net cash from operating activities, less investments (net of disposals) in property, plant & equipment, and intangible assets, less net interest paid and less additional contributions to address any deficits in defined-benefit pension plans.

Annexes

Sopra Steria: Impact on revenue of changes in scope and exchange rates – H1 2018 €m H1 2018

IFRS 15 H1

2017 Growth Revenue 1,903.2 IFRS 15 impact -11.6 Revenue IFRS 15 2,014.0 1,891.5 + 6.5% Changes in exchange rates -16.9 Revenue at constant exchange rates 2,014.0 1,874.6 + 7.4% Changes in scope 38.7 Revenue at constant scope and exchange rates 2,014.0 1,913.4 + 5.3%

Sopra Steria: Changes in exchange rates – H1 2018 For €1 / % Average rate

H1 2018 Average rate

H1 2017 Change Pound sterling 0.8798 0.8606 - 2.2% Norwegian krone 9.5929 9.1785 - 4.3% Swedish krona 10.1508 9.5968 - 5.5% Danish krone 7.4476 7.4368 - 0.1% Swiss franc 1.1697 1.0766 - 8.0%

Sopra Steria: Revenue by reporting unit (€m / %) – H1 2018 H1 2018

IFRS 15 H1 2017 Restated* H1 2017 IFRS 15 Organic growth Total growth France 849.1 817.4 801.8 + 3.9% + 5.9% United Kingdom 382.8 396.4 405.3 - 3.4% - 5.6% Other Europe 475.5 412.6 396.6 + 15.2% + 19.9% Sopra Banking Software 187.4 172.3 173.2 + 8.7% + 8.2% Other Solutions 119.2 114.6 114.6 + 4.0% + 4.0% Sopra Steria Group 2,014.0 1,913.4 1,891.5 + 5.3% + 6.5% * Revenue at 2018 scope and exchange rates and after application of IFRS 15

Sopra Steria: Revenue by reporting unit (€m / %) – Q2 2018 Q2 2018

IFRS 15 Q2 2017

Restated* Q2 2017

IFRS 15 Organic growth Total

growth France 422.8 398.8 391.2 + 6.0% + 8.1% United Kingdom 194.4 198.5 201.9 - 2.0% - 3.7% Other Europe 243.9 208.3 196.5 + 17.1% + 24.2% Sopra Banking Software 99.2 93.5 93.8 + 6.2% + 5.8% Other Solutions 61.8 58.5 58.5 + 5.7% + 5.7% Sopra Steria Group 1,022.2 957.5 941.9 + 6.8% + 8.5% * Revenue at 2018 scope and exchange rates and after application of IFRS 15

Sopra Steria: Performance by reporting unit – H1 2018 H1 2018 H1 2017 IFRS 15 IFRS 15 €m % €m % France Revenue 849.1 801.8 Operating profit on business activity 76.0 9.0% 72.2 9.0% Profit from recurring operations 60.5 7.1% 60.8 7.6% Operating profit 56.1 6.6% 56.6 7.1% United Kingdom Revenue 382.8 405.3 Operating profit on business activity 17.1 4.5% 25.5 6.3% Profit from recurring operations 10.5 2.7% 19.1 4.7% Operating profit 2.2 0.6% 19.2 4.7% Other Europe Revenue 475.5 396.6 Operating profit on business activity 32.9 6.9% 26.9 6.8% Profit from recurring operations 28.9 6.1% 24.2 6.1% Operating profit 25.1 5.3% 19.8 5.0% Sopra Banking Software Revenue 187.4 173.2 Operating profit on business activity -8.4 -4.5% 4.0 2.3% Profit from recurring operations -14.6 -7.8% -1.8 -1.0% Operating profit -16.2 -8.6% -3.3 -1.9% Other Solutions Revenue 119.2 114.6 Operating profit on business activity 15.1 12.7% 13.1 11.4% Profit from recurring operations 13.9 11.7% 11.4 9.9% Operating profit 12.8 10.8% 10.0 8.7%

Sopra Steria: Consolidated income statement – H1 2018 H1 2018

IFRS 15 H1 2017

IFRS 15 €m % €m % Revenue 2,014.0 1,891.5 Staff costs 1,235.6 1,174.9 Operating expenses 624.4 570.1 Depreciation, amortisation and provisions 21.2 4.9 Operating profit on business activity 132.8 6.6% 141.6 7.5% Expenses related to stock options and related items 22.1 17.0 Amortisation of allocated intangible assets 11.6 10.9 Profit from recurring operations 99.2 4.9% 113.7 6.0% Other operating income and expenses 19.1 11.4 Operating profit 80.0 4.0% 102.3 5.4% Cost of net financial debt 3.7 3.5 Other financial income and expenses 3.2 1.8 Tax expense 34.9 30.7 Share of net profit from equity-accounted companies 1.3 1.0 Net profit 39.5 2.0% 67.2 3.6% Attributable to the Group 38.4 1.9% 65.9 3.5% Non-controlling interests 1.1 1.3 Weighted average number of shares in issue excl. treasury shares (m) 20.16 20.20 Basic earnings per share (€) 1.90 3.26

Sopra Steria: Change in net financial debt (€m) – H1 2018 H1 2018 H1 2017 Operating profit on business activity 132,8 141,6 Depreciation, amortisation and provisions (excl. allocated intangible assets) 22,9 6,7 EBITDA 155,7 148,3 Non-cash items -3,5 -1,4 Tax paid -34,9 -23,7 Change in operating working capital requirement -169,4 -186,9 Reorganisation and restructuring costs -20,7 -12,6 Net cash flow from operating activities -72,8 -76,4 Change relating to investing activities -25,7 -20,8 Net financial interest -4,6 -3,1 Additional contributions related to defined-benefit pension plans -11,2 -8,8 Free cash flow -114,3 -109,1 Impact of changes in scope -15,7 -26,6 Financial investments -2,3 -1,9 Dividends paid - - Dividends received from equity-accounted companies - 2,8 Capital increases in cash - 0,2 Purchase and sale of treasury shares -18,3 -1,0 Impact of changes in foreign exchange rates -1,6 -1,8 Other changes - 0,1 Change in net financial debt -152,3 -137,3 Net financial debt at beginning of period 510,1 506,0 Net financial debt at end of period 662,4 643,3

Sopra Steria: Simplified balance sheet (€m) – 30/06/2018 30/06/18 31/12/17 IFRS 15 IFRS 15 Goodwill 1,598.4 1,590.6 Allocated intangible assets 161.6 161.5 Other fixed assets 189.0 179.7 Equity-accounted investments 192.2 189.1 Fixed assets 2,142.2 2,120.9 Net deferred tax 83.2 99.1 Trade accounts receivable (net) 1,155.6 1,147.1 Other assets and liabilities -1,089.7 -1,188.1 Working capital requirement (WCR) 65.9 -41.0 Assets + WCR 2,290.4 2,179.0 Equity 1,295.4 1,237.2 Provisions for post-employment benefits 266.4 358.9 Provisions for contingencies and losses 66.1 72.8 Net financial debt 662.4 510.1 Capital invested 2,290.4 2,179.0

Sopra Steria: Workforce breakdown – 30/06/2018 30/06/18 31/12/17 France 19,056 18,649 United Kingdom 5,895 6,181 Other Europe 9,513 8,777 Rest of the World 305 281 X-Shore 8,010 7,773 Total 42,779 41,661

IFRS 15 impacts on the income statement (€m) Income statement H1 2017

before IFRS 15 H1 2017

after IFRS 15 Revenue 1 903,2 1 891,5 Staff costs -1 761,1 -1 749,9 Operating profit on business activity 142,1 141,6 Profit from recurring operations 114,2 113,7 Operating profit 102,7 102,3 Other financial income and expenses -2,5 -1,8 Tax expense -30,8 -30,7 Net profit from continuing operations 66,9 67,2 Consolidated net profit 66,9 67,2 Attributable to the Group 66,0 65,9 Non-controlling interests 0,9 1,3

IFRS 15 impacts on the balance sheet (€m) Balance sheet 31/12/2017

before IFRS 15 31/12/2017

after IFRS 15 Deferred tax assets 115,4 115,1 Non-current assets 2 247,1 2 246,8 Trade accounts receivable 1 137,8 1 147,1 Other current assets 256,4 246,3 Current assets 1 556,6 1 555,8 Total assets 3 803,8 3 802,6 Consolidated reserves and other reserves 484,7 481,9 Profit for the year 171,4 172,5 Equity attributable to the Group 1 208,2 1 206,5 Non-controlling interests 31,8 30,7 Total equity 1 240,0 1 237,2 Deferred tax liabilities 16,8 16,0 Non-current liabilities 915,3 914,5 Other current liabilities 1 089,6 1 092,0 Current liabilities 1 648,5 1 650,9 Total liabilities 2 563,8 2 565,4 Total liabilities and equity 3 803,8 3 802,6

1 Alternative performance measures are defined in the glossary at the end of this document.

2 After restating the 2017 working capital requirement for the €37 million in trade receivables sold and deconsolidated at year-end 2017.

3 €37.0 million in trade receivables were sold in December 2017 and deconsolidated from the year-end 2017 working capital requirement.

