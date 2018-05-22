Source Photonics : Wins a Juniper Networks Supplier of the Year Award

On May 3, 2018, Source Photonics, a leading supplier of optical
connectivity products for Hyperscale Datacenter and IP network
applications, was awarded the top honor of being a Juniper Networks
Supplier of the Year along with being awarded Component Supplier of the
Year. Source Photonics is the first optical component vendor to receive
Juniper’s Supplier of the Year award.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180522005482/en/
Source Photonics Executives receives Supplier of the Year and Components Vendor of the Year Awards from Juniper's Leadership Team during their Supplier Summit on May 3, 2018, in Sunnyvale, CA. (Photo: Business Wire)
Source Photonics has been partnering with customers to bring leading
edge technology and innovative products to market for datacenter and IP
applications during the industry’s rapid migration to the cloud over the
last several years. Coupled with aggressive expansion of capacity and a
strong quality record, the company is well positioned to continue
serving key partners like Juniper.
“Source Photonics is proud to partner with Juniper to serve our markets
with leading edge technology,” commented Doug Wright, CEO of Source
Photonics. “On behalf of the entire Source Photonics team, we would like
to thank Juniper for recognizing the value of our partnership and the
technology and investments we have made in support of our most recent
generation of network upgrades. We will continue to invest in leading
products and our support of partners like Juniper to deliver the next
generation of disruptive network upgrades enabling a wide range of new
applications in 5G, AI, IoT and many others.”
Additionally, Source Photonics was the most nominated supplier with
nominations in four (4) out of the (7) categories being awarded by
Juniper.
Source Photonics was nominated for the following categories and won two
(2) awards:
-
Component Supplier of the Year (Winner)
-
Quality Supplier of the Year
-
Technology and Innovation Award
-
Supplier of the Year (Winner)
The ceremony was attended by Doug Wright, CEO of SP, Jimmy Tate, VP of
Global Sales for SP and Robin Crandell, Regional Sales Director for
Juniper Networks, who received the honor on behalf of Source Photonics.
For more information about the company and our product offering, please
visit our website, www.sourcephotonics.com,
or contact our Sales Team or our authorized distributors.
About Source Photonics
Source
Photonics is a leading provider of innovative and reliable optical
communications technology that enables communications and connectivity
in data centers, metro, and access networks. We invent next-generation
solutions to provide customers with enabling technologies to support the
rapidly increasing demands of cloud infrastructure, wireless
communications, routing, and fiber-to-the-premises worldwide. Source
Photonics is headquartered in West Hills, California, with manufacturing
facilities, R&D, and sales offices worldwide.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180522005482/en/