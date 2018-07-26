South Africa Government : Energy holds Petroleum Products Act Awareness Campaign in Limpopo, 27 jul

Petroleum Products act awareness campaign in Limpopo

The Department of Energy invites members of the media to attend the Petroleum Products Act Awareness Campaign in Limpopo on Friday, 27 July 2018. The purpose of the campaign is to highlight the processes regarding the petroleum licensing applications & compliance.

The department will also use this forum to discuss challenges encountered by operators and impending applications, as well possible solutions thereof. The workshop also intends to open doors of opportunities to those who would like to participate in the petroleum industry.

The campaign is scheduled as follows:

Date: Friday, 27 July 2018

Time: 08h00

Venue: Bolivia Lodge, Capricorn District Municipality, Limpopo Province.

RSVPs: [email protected] / 082 766 3674 or email: [email protected]/ 076 868 3073 or [email protected]

For Enquiries:

Lerato Ntsoko

E-mail: [email protected]

Cell: 082 459 2788