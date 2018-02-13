South Africa's Jacob Zuma Rejects Party Calls to Stand Down -- Update

By Gabriele Steinhauser

JOHANNESBURG--South African President Jacob Zuma clung to power Tuesday despite an order from the ruling African National Congress to step down amid multiple allegations of corruption.

The ANC's secretary-general and his deputy visited the presidential guesthouse in Pretoria on Tuesday morning, where, according to state television, they delivered a letter to Mr. Zuma ordering him to step down.

In parliament, a meeting of the chief whips of all parties was scheduled for Wednesday morning, in apparent preparation for a vote of no confidence against the president. The ANC holds a large majority in the assembly, so would be able to vote out Mr. Zuma without the support of the opposition, which has long called for his exit.

Representatives for Mr. Zuma and the ANC didn't respond to requests for comment. The party has scheduled a news conference later Tuesday to update the nation on its decision on the president's future.

Pressure on Mr. Zuma, who spent 10 years in prison alongside Nelson Mandela for his efforts to defeat apartheid, to step down has escalated since December, when his ex-wife and favored candidate lost the vote to become the new leader of the African National Congress. Senior ANC members have openly said that they want Mr. Zuma to leave so the party has time before next year's national elections to try to restore its image, which has been marred by multiple allegations of corruption against Mr. Zuma, his family and some of his closest allies. He has denied wrongdoing.

Under the ANC's internal rules, the party's National Executive Committee, which had met into the early morning hours Tuesday, has the right to recall its own office bearers. In practice, however, it depends on their willingness to follow its orders.

Under South Africa's constitution, the president can be removed through a vote of no confidence in parliament, where the ANC holds the absolute majority required to do so, or impeachment. Such a vote would force Mr. Zuma and his cabinet to step down and parliamentary speaker Baleka Mbete would become acting president for up to 30 days, until lawmakers elect a new president.

Voting its own president out of office would be a risky move for the ANC, which has been tumbling in the polls. Mr. Ramaphosa's victory for the party leadership was narrow and such an open, and likely humiliating, confrontation with a sitting president threatens to alienate his supporters.

The party already lost South Africa's major cities, including Johannesburg and Pretoria, in 2016 local elections and risks slipping below 50% in next year's general elections.

A firebrand union leader turned multimillionaire, Mr. Ramaphosa is under pressure to assert his control over Africa's most developed economy, which has been suffering from low growth and high unemployment. He won the contest for heading the ANC with a promise to boost create jobs and root out corruption. On Monday, opposition parties called for Parliament to be dissolved and early elections to be scheduled.

Mr. Zuma has ducked multiple challenges to his leadership. Since taking office in 2009 he has survived eight no-confidence votes, each time saved by a thinning majority of ANC lawmakers. In 2006, he was acquitted of raping the daughter of one of his friends, after arguing that their relationship had been consensual. In 2005, then-president Thabo Mbeki dismissed Mr. Zuma as deputy president over corruption charges that were eventually dropped for procedural reasons. Two years later, he was elected ANC leader and went on to win the presidency.

Yet the past year has been bruising for the 75-year-old. In April, after Mr. Zuma fired a popular finance minister and other cabinet members, hundreds of thousands of South Africans took to the streets to demand his exit. Soon after, local media began publishing a trove of leaked emails and other documents that showed how the Guptas, a controversial business family with ties to one of Mr. Zuma's sons, had allegedly gained outsize influence over government decisions and rich government contracts. The Guptas, Mr. Zuma and his son have all denied wrongdoing.

In December, South Africa's highest court ruled that Parliament had failed to hold Mr. Zuma accountable for a previous finding that he had violated the constitution when he refused to return taxpayer money used to renovate his private residence. He has since repaid the funds. The court ordered Parliament to clarify its rules governing impeachment proceedings, which could be used to remove the president. He is also still fighting a court-ordered reinstatement of the decade-old corruption charges.

Analysts believe that the threat of prosecution is one of the main reasons the debate over Mr. Zuma's departure has dragged on. There is no basis for immunity in South Africa's constitution, but experts have speculated the ANC could offer him assistance with his legal costs or a presidential pardon should he be convicted.

Write to Gabriele Steinhauser at [email protected]