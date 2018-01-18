Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexEconomic EventsPress releases

South Dakota Farmers Union : Calls USDA Report on Agriculture and Prosperity a Missed Opportunity

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/18/2018 | 07:09pm CET

January 18, 2018

Calling it a 'swing and a miss,' the South Dakota Farmers Union (SDFU) criticized a recent report by the Inter-Agency Task Force on Agriculture and Rural Prosperity in an editorial published this week in the Sioux Falls Argus Leader for failing to highlight the critical role of agricultural derived ethanol.

According to SDFU President Doug Sombke, the report references renewables but does so in the most general way imaginable, and lumps the need to produce renewables in rural America with coal, natural gas, oil, and nuclear power. The word ethanol is not mentioned despite the fact that it is a multi billion dollar domestic industry and in South Dakota alone it contributes nearly four billion dollars to the state's economy

'Agriculturally derived biofuels, primarily ethanol, have single-handedly reversed a decades long trend of rising oil imports and a staggering flow of American dollars to foreign countries that support drugs, terrorism, and other activities. While we are struggling to see commodity prices above the cost of production, I shudder to think of where we would be without the 15 billion gallon ethanol market,' said Sombke .

Sombke noted that the report failed to not only pinpoint the contributions to date but the untapped potential of the future. 'Ironically, the report keys on the need for regulatory reform in order to 'unleash the potential' of rural America when there is no industry held back more from expansion than ethanol. We need USDA to lead the charge to break down the barriers at EPA and let us grow this market,' he said.

'We can thrive in a free market if given access and we can play a key role in protecting public health through higher blends like E20, E25, and even E30.'

To Read the Full editorial, click here(LINK: http://www.argusleader.com/story/opinion/voices/2018/01/17/voice-swing-miss-usda/109554048/).

Last Modified: 01/18/2018 10:51:41 am MST

Back

South Dakota Farmers Union published this content on 18 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2018 18:09:17 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:33p Short-Term Spending Bill Meets More Resistance
01:23p MONTREAL ROUND OF NAFTA TALKS EXTENDED UNTIL JAN. 29 : sources
01:23p Morgan Stanley tops estimates on underwriting, wealth management
01:16p NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
01:16p NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
01:14p API AMERICAN PETROLEUM INSTITUTE : New API study Millennials are major players in the oil and natural gas workforce
01:11p U.S. Dollar Falls Ahead of Budget Showdown
01:10p Cold weather chills U.S. homebuilding; jobless claims at 45-year low
01:09p NPPA NEBRASKA PORK PRODUCERS ASSOCIATION : Agriculture Matters 5K & 10K
01:09p IMF INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND : IMFC Selects South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago as New Chairman
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Emirates signs agreement for up ...
2GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION : GENERAL MOTORS : Peugeot CEO outlines ambitious plan to re-enter U.S., go electri..
3APPLE : Apple plans new U.S. campus, to pay $38 billion in foreign cash taxes
4MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC. : MAGNA INTERNATIONAL : News Release - Magna Supports New G-Class with World-Class Co..
5COMMERCIAL INTERNATIONAL BANK EGYPT : COMMERCIAL INTERNATIONAL BANK EGYPT SAE : CIB-Egypt is recognized for 2..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.