South Korea Prepaid Cards Business and Investment Opportunities Report 2018 - Market Size & Forecast 2013-2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

Report Description
The prepaid card market in load value terms increased at a CAGR of 16.3%
during 2013-2017. Over the forecast period of 2018 to 2022, the category
is expected to record a CAGR of 10.4%, increasing from US$ 25,995.1
million in 2018 to reach US$ 38,549.6 million by 2022.
This is a data centric report, primarily consisting of charts and
tables. This report provides trend analysis (market size and forecast)
of prepaid (pay before) cards, offering a wealth of insights to help
companies understand this growing but quickly changing market.
Key Topics Covered
1 About this Report
2 South Korea Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness
3 South Korea Open Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2013-2022
4 South Korea Closed Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2013-2022
5 South Korea Prepaid Card Consumer Usage Trends
6 South Korea Open Loop Prepaid Card Retail Spend Dynamics
7 South Korea Social Security and Other Government Benefit Programs
Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022
8 South Korea General Purpose Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast,
2013-2022
9 South Korea Gift Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022
10 South Korea Entertainment and Gaming Prepaid Card Market Size and
Forecast, 2013-2022
11 South Korea Remittance Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast,
2013-2022
12 South Korea Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast,
2013-2022
13 South Korea Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market
Size and Forecast, 2013-2022
14 South Korea Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022
15 South Korea Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022
16 South Korea Consumer Incentive and Loyalty Prepaid Card Market Size
and Forecast, 2013-2021
17 South Korea Employee/Partner Incentive Prepaid Card Market Size and
Forecast, 2013-2022
18 South Korea Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast,
2013-2022
19 South Korea Transit and Tolls Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast,
2013-2022
20 South Korea Healthcare and Wellness Prepaid Card Market Size and
Forecast, 2013-2022
21 South Korea Insurance Claims Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast,
2013-2022
22 South Korea Fuel, Utilities, and Other Prepaid Cards Market Size and
Forecast, 2013-2022
