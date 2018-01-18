Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexEconomic EventsPress releases

South Korea considering shutting down all virtual currency exchanges

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/18/2018 | 03:55am CET
FILE PHOTO: A collection of Bitcoin (virtual currency) tokens are displayed in this picture illustration

South Korea's financial regulator chief said the government is considering shutting down all local virtual currency exchanges in a national policy committee meeting on Thursday.

"(The government) is considering both shutting down all local virtual currency exchanges or just the ones who have been violating the law," said Choi Jong-ku, chief of Financial Services Commission, to a question from a parliament member.

His comments came after the world's most popular virtual currency, bitcoin, slid 18 percent on Wednesday on reports suggesting South Korea could ban trading of cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin stood at $11,560 on the Luxembourg-based Bitstamp exchange as of 0218 GMT, paring a bit of its previous losses.

Hong Nam-ki, minister of the office for government policy co-ordination, said that opinions on cryptocurrency trading are sharply divided within the government, but vowed to make a decision on regulations during Thursday's meeting.

South Korea's justice minister had said last week the ministry was preparing a bill to ban cryptocurrency trading, which sent bitcoin prices plummeting.

The shift toward tighter regulation sparked strong reaction from many South Koreans, thousands of whom signed a petition on the website of the presidential Blue House to stop a ban on cryptocurrency trading.

(Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Michael Perry and Sam Holmes)

By Dahee Kim

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:14a China expresses doubts over credibility, objectivity of U.S. report on fake goods
04:11a Oil up on threats of rebel attacks in Nigeria, falling U.S. crude stocks
04:11a Oil up on threats of rebel attacks in Nigeria, falling US crude stocks
03:55a South Korea considering shutting down all virtual currency exchanges
03:26a Apple plans new U.S. campus, to pay $38 billion in foreign cash taxes
03:23a Toshiba sees £2.7 billion balance sheet improvement from Westinghouse deal
03:22a Asia stocks reach record highs after Wall St surge, dollar edges back
03:21a China Home Prices in December Rebound Slightly
03:19a CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Chinese FDI into UK swells to $20.8b in 2017
03:18a Asia stocks reach record highs after Wall St. surge, dollar edges back
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : Apple plans new U.S. campus, to pay $38 billion in foreign cash taxes
2Bank of America takes tax hit, vows longer-term boost
3Oil rises ahead of U.S. weekly inventory figures
4Bank of America takes tax hit, vows longer-term boost
5WALTER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP : WALTER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP. : Prepackaged Chapter 11 Plan Approved ..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.