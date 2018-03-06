Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

South Korea inflation speeds up slightly in February on fresh food costs, oil

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/06/2018 | 01:27am CET
FILE PHOTO - People shop at a market in Seoul

SEOUL(Reuters) - South Korea's annual inflation accelerated modestly in February, boosted by a surge in fresh food prices over winter, but remains below levels that would have implications for monetary policy.

Statistics Korea said the consumer price index rose 1.4 percent in February from a year ago, faster than the 1.0 percent gain recorded in January and slightly above the 1.2 percent rise expected in a Reuters survey.

Still, benchmark inflation has held below the Bank of Korea's 2 percent target since October last year, making inflation a hurdle to any monetary policy tightening this year.

A sub-index for fresh food costs jumped 4.3 percent on-year as fruits and vegetable prices rose steeply due to cold winter weather. Prices of strawberries jumped 23.2 percent, while prices for pumpkin and rice surged 25.5 percent and 21.1 percent respectively.

"A cold wave throughout February pushed up the prices of fresh vegetables while consumer prices were largely stable. Oil prices are ticking up again and supporting prices of industrial products," a Statistics Korea official said.

Local petroleum prices gained 3.0 percent from a year earlier, Statistics Korea said, raising prices for petrochemical and other industrial goods for local consumers.

Global oil prices are on the rise on expectations for robust oil demand growth and concerns that output from OPEC producers would grow at a much slower pace in coming years.

Month-on-month inflation was 0.8 percent, slightly above the poll's forecast of a 0.5 percent rise.

(Reporting by Cynthia Kim; editing by Richard Pullin)

By Cynthia Kim

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:55aCanada´s Trudeau calls Trump about steel tariffs - official
RE
01:54aCANADA'S TRUDEAU CALLS TRUMP ABOUT STEEL TARIFFS : official
RE
01:53aASIA MARKETS : Asian Markets Jump Back To Life After Days Of Declines
DJ
01:49aNIKKEI : Shares regain some ground as trade war fears moderate
RE
01:48aAustralian Retail Sales Rise Sluggishly in January
DJ
01:47aAsian shares regain some ground as trade war fears moderate
RE
01:44aTrump Administration Joins States in Push to Expand Online Sales-Tax Collections
DJ
01:27aSouth Korea inflation speeds up slightly in February on fresh food costs, oil
RE
01:24aSevern Trent says closed Jaguar Land Rover plant can now operate normally
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NIKKEI : Asian shares regain some ground as trade war fears moderate
2U.S. says time running short for NAFTA talks, floats bilateral deals
3VOLKSWAGEN : VW PONDERS TRUCKS IPO AMID BROADER EFFICIENCY PUSH: CEO
4U.S. says time running short for NAFTA talks, floats bilateral deals
5MONSTER ENERGY : Presents “The Big Wave Tow-In Invitational” Featuring the World’s Elite ..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.