South Korea's CPI Rises 1.4% in February

03/06/2018 | 01:02am CET

By Kwanwoo Jun

SEOUL -- South Korea's headline consumer-price index rose a faster-than-expected pace of 1.4% in February, with inflation rebounding from the prior month's 17-month low.

The reading was up from January's 1.0% pace, according to Seoul's statistical office. The latest figure beat a median market forecast for a 1.2% gain for February.

The higher prices of housing rents and vegetables were largely behind the latest pickup in inflation, officials said.

Compared with the prior month, the index rose 0.8% in February, also beating market expectations for a 0.5% increase. In January, the index had gained 0.4% sequentially.

Core CPI, which strips out volatile energy and food prices, rose 1.2% in February from a year ago, following a 1.1% increase in the prior month. It gained 0.4% sequentially in February, up from a 0.2% gain in January.

The central bank expects inflation to average 1.7% this year before reaching its annual target of 2% next year.

Inflation averaged 1.9% in 2017, up from an average of 1% in 2016.

Write to Kwanwoo Jun at [email protected]

