Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

South Korea's Exports Rebound in July

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2018 | 02:57am CEST

By Kwanwoo Jun

SEOUL--South Korea's exports rebounded in July from a mild setback in the prior month, government data showed.

The trade ministry said that the country's underlying strength in exports, which account for about half of economic growth, remained in good shape despite headwinds from various challenges including global trade tensions.

Overseas shipments in July rose 6.2% from a year earlier to $51.88 billion, after a 0.2% drop in the preceding month, according to preliminary data from the trade ministry on Wednesday. The latest reading was slightly less than the median market expectations for a 7% gain.

Imports in July surged 16.2% from a year earlier to $44.88 billion, following a 10.8% increase in the previous month. The latest reading was below the median market forecast for a 19.1% increase.

The trade surplus narrowed to $7.01 billion in July from $6.24 billion a month earlier, compared with the median forecast of $6.3 billion.

The trade ministry said that despite the seesawing monthly trade data this year, the country's daily average export volume hit a record high of $2.22 billion for the past seven months, a sign of resilience to external challenges.

The U.S.-China trade dispute has recently added to worries for South Korea's export-led economy.

South Korea is seen as vulnerable to the trade row as the country relies heavily on the U.S. and China for trade.

Wrote to Kwanwoo Jun at [email protected]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:08aDEPARTMENT OF FINANCE AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT : Moorebank Intermodel Company - Board Appointments
PU
04:02aEXCLUSIVE : Cosmax CEO says he has rejected two takeover offers, wants to stay independent
RE
04:00aTrump to propose 25-percent tariff on $200 billion of Chinese imports
RE
04:00aStrong Economic Growth Boosts U.S. in Trade Battles
DJ
03:58aChina July manufacturing growth slowest in eight months, export orders shrink - Caixin PMI
RE
03:58aFEDERATED FARMERS OF NEW ZEALAND : Economic outlook the sour note in farm confidence survey
PU
03:52aAsian shares rise, but U.S. tariff plan puts focus back on trade war
RE
03:47aAsian shares rise, but U.S. tariff plan puts focus back on trade war
RE
03:32aU.S. Talks With China Over Trade Dispute Show Little Progress -- Update
DJ
03:14aSouth Korea exports to U.S., EU and China gain in July
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Apple's pricey iPhone X, subscriptions deliver earnings beat
2BAIDU : BAIDU : China's Baidu tops profit, revenue expectations on ad sales growth
3APPLE : Apple's pricey iPhone X, subscriptions deliver earnings beat
4BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : Buffett's Berkshire offers loan to owner of former Sears properties
5PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA SA PN : Shell, Petrobras units probed for Brazil price-fixing

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.