South Korea's Exports Rebound in July

By Kwanwoo Jun



SEOUL--South Korea's exports rebounded in July from a mild setback in the prior month, government data showed.

The trade ministry said that the country's underlying strength in exports, which account for about half of economic growth, remained in good shape despite headwinds from various challenges including global trade tensions.

Overseas shipments in July rose 6.2% from a year earlier to $51.88 billion, after a 0.2% drop in the preceding month, according to preliminary data from the trade ministry on Wednesday. The latest reading was slightly less than the median market expectations for a 7% gain.

Imports in July surged 16.2% from a year earlier to $44.88 billion, following a 10.8% increase in the previous month. The latest reading was below the median market forecast for a 19.1% increase.

The trade surplus narrowed to $7.01 billion in July from $6.24 billion a month earlier, compared with the median forecast of $6.3 billion.

The trade ministry said that despite the seesawing monthly trade data this year, the country's daily average export volume hit a record high of $2.22 billion for the past seven months, a sign of resilience to external challenges.

The U.S.-China trade dispute has recently added to worries for South Korea's export-led economy.

South Korea is seen as vulnerable to the trade row as the country relies heavily on the U.S. and China for trade.

