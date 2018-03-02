Log in
South Korea's January factory output rebounds on strong export growth

03/02/2018 | 01:33am CET
A factory is seen in Incheon, South Korea

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's industrial output rebounded in January, official data showed on Friday, reflecting strong export demand for memory chips and petroleum products.

A measure of factory utilisation increased slightly to 70.4 percent in January from 70.2 percent in December.

Economists expect output growth to pare some of these gains in February, as export growth has done, because of the long Lunar New Year holiday.

"It seems there were advance orders of cars and other manufactured goods ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday in February," said Kim Doo-un, an economist at Hana Financial Investment, pointing to the slight increase in January's factory utilisation rate.

Industrial output gained 1 percent in January from December on a seasonally adjusted basis, following a revised 1.7 percent fall a month earlier. The reading came in below the 2 percent gain forecast by economists.

In annual terms, factory output in January jumped 4.6 percent after a revised 4.6 percent drop in the previous month.

"Production activities are improving thanks to robust exports," a Statistics Korea official said.

South Korean trade started the year on a high note in January as exports surged 22.2 percent on-year to mark 15 straight months of growth.

"Industrial production may barely gain in February as there were fewer working days in the month, but we won't see a sharp drop," the official added.

Car production increased 12.1 percent from December while output of memory chips gained 5.7 percent.

From a year earlier, production of electronic components and machine tools jumped 25.7 percent and 16.4 percent respectively.

Output of petroleum products gained 2.1 percent in January while inventory levels dropped 4.9 percent.

January's service sector output gained 0.8 percent from previous month after declining a revised 0.2 percent in December.

(Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)

By Cynthia Kim and Dahee Kim

