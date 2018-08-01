Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

South Korea's July exports return to growth, but outlook murky

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2018 | 03:00am CEST

SEOUL, August 1 (Reuters) - South Korea's exports returned to growth in July on brisk sales of memory chips, but the chill from a deepening U.S.-China trade conflict had still to be felt, and there were also doubts over how much longer booming demand for chips would last.

Exports increased 6.2 percent from a year earlier to $51.9 billion(39.54 billion pounds), marking a rebound after slipping 0.2 percent in June, government data showed on Wednesday.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 7 percent growth.

Imports surged to $44.9 billion, up 16.2 percent from a year ago, slightly below 16.6 percent seen in the survey.

Solid overseas sales of South Korean goods indicate the trade tension between the United States and China have not yet dealt a serious blow to South Korean economy, though tougher times are expected.

Economists worry that the trade war may crimp South Korea's exports to China, its biggest trading partner and major buyer of South Korean intermediate goods.

"The U.S.-China trade conflict will put downward pressure, and exports could dwindle," said Kim Yu-mi, an economist at Kiwoom Securities.

Some analysts also foresee an imminent end to the two-year global chip boom, which had fuelled the strong export growth in the past year.

An early warning sign flickered with the 6.6 percent drop in facility investment in the second quarter, which the Bank of Korea attributed to "weaker investment for memory chips and display panels."

But for now, August could see a temporary boost from sales of new gadgets, according to Park Seok-gil, an economist at JP Morgan. Samsung Electronics is scheduled to launch a new Galaxy Note early August.

(Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

By Hayoung Choi and Cynthia Kim
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD --End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:08aDEPARTMENT OF FINANCE AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT : Moorebank Intermodel Company - Board Appointments
PU
04:02aEXCLUSIVE : Cosmax CEO says he has rejected two takeover offers, wants to stay independent
RE
04:00aTrump to propose 25-percent tariff on $200 billion of Chinese imports
RE
04:00aStrong Economic Growth Boosts U.S. in Trade Battles
DJ
03:58aChina July manufacturing growth slowest in eight months, export orders shrink - Caixin PMI
RE
03:58aFEDERATED FARMERS OF NEW ZEALAND : Economic outlook the sour note in farm confidence survey
PU
03:52aAsian shares rise, but U.S. tariff plan puts focus back on trade war
RE
03:47aAsian shares rise, but U.S. tariff plan puts focus back on trade war
RE
03:32aU.S. Talks With China Over Trade Dispute Show Little Progress -- Update
DJ
03:14aSouth Korea exports to U.S., EU and China gain in July
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Apple's pricey iPhone X, subscriptions deliver earnings beat
2BAIDU : BAIDU : China's Baidu tops profit, revenue expectations on ad sales growth
3APPLE : Apple's pricey iPhone X, subscriptions deliver earnings beat
4BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : Buffett's Berkshire offers loan to owner of former Sears properties
5PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA SA PN : Shell, Petrobras units probed for Brazil price-fixing

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.