South Korea says exports recovery to continue, uncertain trade environment a risk

Exports to Europe and China are robust as demand for semiconductors and electronic components lifts overall shipments from South Korea, the ministry said in its monthly assessment of the economy.

The ministry added the economy faces uncertainties such as possible Federal Reserve interest rate hikes and changes in the trade environment.

South Korea's trade ministry will hold a meeting on Friday to discuss U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to impose import tariffs of 25 percent on steel and 10 percent for aluminium.

(Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Sam Holmes)