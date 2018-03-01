Log in
South Korean Exports Rise 4.0% in February

03/01/2018 | 01:30am CET

By Kwanwoo Jun

South Korea's export growth slowed in February despite solid demand, as the Lunar New Year holiday created a data distortion.

Overseas shipments in February increased 4% from a year earlier to $44.88 billion, after the prior month's 22.3% surge, according to preliminary data from the trade ministry and the customs office on Thursday. The latest reading beat a median expectation for a 0.9% decline.

Analysts attributed the softer export data to the three-day Lunar New Year holiday, which fell in February this year. The country's underlying trade strength still remains solid, they say.

Imports in February rose 14.8% from a year earlier to $41.57 billion, following the previous month's 21.1.% increase. The latest reading was compared with a median forecast for a 13.2% gain.

The trade surplus narrowed to $3.31 billion in February from a revised $3.64 billion a month earlier, staying above a median forecast for $2.31 billion.

Despite solid global demand for South Korean memory chips and other goods, the country's year-over-year monthly export growth this year may look depressed due to a higher base for comparison following last year's robust overseas shipment growth.

For 2017, exports rose 15.8% from a year earlier. Strong trade data led the central bank to raise interest rates in November.

Write to Kwanwoo Jun at [email protected]

