South Perth City Council : Maintenance of waterbodies at Bodkin Park, Waterford

The Water Corporation will be carrying out maintenance works during January to remove sediment from the waterbodies at Bodkin Park, Waterford.

Sections of the park will be required to be closed off while the works are undertaken. Material removed from the waterbodies will be stored onsite to allow for drying prior to removal. This may cause odour issues and for some areas of the park to be closed off.

All enquiries in relation to these works are to be directed to the Water Corporation on 9423 7777.