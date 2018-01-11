Log in
South Perth City Council : Waste and Recycling Guide 2018

01/11/2018 | 05:39am CET

The City's Waste and Recycling Guide 2018 is online now.

Hard copies of the guide will be sent out to all residents in early February.

The guide includes the 2018 recycling calendar, kerb side bin collection days as well as green waste and hard waste collection dates.

City of South Perth residents and property owners can dispose of additional waste and recycling at the City's Recycling Centre located at cnr Hayman Road and Thelma Street, Como.

For details visit the Waste and Recycling section of the City's website.

South Perth City Council published this content on 11 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2018 04:39:07 UTC.

