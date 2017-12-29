Log in
South32 : ASIC Form 484 Cancellation of on-market buy-back shares

12/29/2017 | 04:14am CET

Australian Securities & Investments Commission

Change to company details

Company details

Company name

SOUTH32 LIMITED

Australian Company Number (ACN)

093 732 597

Electronic Lodgement

Document No. 7E9781013

Lodgement date/time: 29-12-2017 13:28:07 Reference Id: 106780430

Form 484

Corporations Act 2001

Lodgement details

Who should ASIC contact if there is a query about this form?

Name

REBECCA ANGELA HEALY

ASIC registered agent number (if applicable)

37862

Signature

This form must be signed by a current officeholder of the company.

I certify that the information in this form is true and complete Name

MELANIE JANE WILLIAMS

Capacity

Secretary

Signature

Date signed 29-12-2017

Form 484 - Change to company details SOUTH32 LIMITEDACN093 732 597

C1 Cancellation of shares

Reason for cancellationShares cancellation details

Reason for cancellation ss.257H(3) Share buyback - Other buy-back type. A form 280 or 281 must be lodged at least 14 days, and no more than 1 year before the share buy-back can take place

The cancelled shares are listed below:

Share class code

Number of shares cancelled

Amount paid (cash or otherwise)

ORD

8244420

27186973

Earliest Date of cancellation

07-12-2017

C3 Change to share structure

The updated details for this changed share class are shown in the table below.

Share class code

Full title if not standard

Total number of shares

Total amount paid on these shares

Total amount unpaid on these shares

ORD

ORDINARY

5180751231

17338345694.91

0.00

Earliest date of change

07-12-2017

South32 Ltd. published this content on 29 December 2017 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2017 03:14:09 UTC.

