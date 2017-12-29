South32 : ASIC Form 484 Cancellation of on-market buy-back shares

Australian Securities & Investments Commission
Change to company details
Company details
Company name
SOUTH32 LIMITED
Australian Company Number (ACN)
093 732 597
Electronic Lodgement
Document No. 7E9781013
Lodgement date/time: 29-12-2017 13:28:07 Reference Id: 106780430
Form 484
Corporations Act 2001
Lodgement details
Who should ASIC contact if there is a query about this form?
Name
REBECCA ANGELA HEALY
ASIC registered agent number (if applicable)
37862
Signature
This form must be signed by a current officeholder of the company.
I certify that the information in this form is true and complete Name
MELANIE JANE WILLIAMS
Capacity
Secretary
Signature
Date signed 29-12-2017
Form 484 - Change to company details SOUTH32 LIMITEDACN093 732 597
C1 Cancellation of shares
Reason for cancellationShares cancellation details
Reason for cancellation ss.257H(3) Share buyback - Other buy-back type. A form 280 or 281 must be lodged at least 14 days, and no more than 1 year before the share buy-back can take place
The cancelled shares are listed below:
Share class code
Number of shares cancelled
Amount paid (cash or otherwise)
ORD
8244420
27186973
Earliest Date of cancellation
07-12-2017
C3 Change to share structure
The updated details for this changed share class are shown in the table below.
Share class code
Full title if not standard
Total number of shares
Total amount paid on these shares
Total amount unpaid on these shares
ORD
ORDINARY
5180751231
17338345694.91
0.00
Earliest date of change
07-12-2017