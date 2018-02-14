Log in
South32 : Changes relating to buy-back - Appendix 3D

02/14/2018 | 05:36pm EST

Appendix 3D

Changes relating to buy-back

Appendix 3D

Changes relating to buy-back (except minimum holding buy-back)

Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 1/9/99. Origin: Appendix 7B. Amended 13/3/2000, 30/9/2001, 11/01/10

Name of entity

South32 LimitedWe (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Rule 3.8A

ABN/ARSN84 093 732 597

1

Date that an Appendix 3C or the 21 September 2017 last Appendix 3D was given to ASX

Information about the change

Complete each item for which there has been a change and items 9 and 10.

On-market buy-back

  • 2 Name of broker who will act on the company's behalf

    Column 1

    (Details announced to market in Appendix 3C or last Appendix 3D)

    Column 2

    (Details of change to buy-back proposals)

    J. P. Morgan Securities Australia Limited

    No change.

  • 3 Deleted 30/9/2001.

  • 4 If the company/trust intends to buy back a maximum number of shares/units - that number

    Note: This requires a figure to be included, not a

    percentage. The reference to a maximum number is

    to the total number including shares/units already

    bought back and shares/units remaining to be

    bought back. If the total has not changed, the item

    does not need to be completed.

Up to that number of shares for which the total buy-back consideration paid or payable is up to US$750 million.

The Company reserves the right to suspend or terminate the buy-back at any time.

Up to that number of shares for which the total buy-back consideration paid or payable is up to US$845 million.

The Company reserves the right to suspend or terminate the buy-back at any time.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/01/2010

Appendix 3D Page 1

Appendix 3D

Changes relating to buy-back

Column 1

(Details announced to market in Appendix 3C or last Appendix 3D)

Column 2

(Details of change to buy-back proposals)

  • 5 If the company/trust intends to buy back a maximum number of shares/units - the number remaining to be bought back

    Up to the number of shares with an aggregate buy-back consideration of US$538,544,756.

    Refer Appendix 3E dated 20 September 2017 for details of shares which may still be bought back.

    Up to the number of shares with an aggregate buy-back consideration of US$539,804,358.

  • 6 If the company/trust intends to buy-back shares/units within a period of time - that period of time; if the company/trust intends that the buy-back be of unlimited duration - that intention

    The Company intends to buy-back shares in the period 11 April

    • 2017 to 10 October

    • 2018 (inclusive) or earlier if US$750 million worth of shares are bought back prior to that date.

    The Company reserves the right to suspend or terminate the buy-back at any time.

    The Company intends to buy-back shares in the period 11 April 2017 to 10 April 2019 (inclusive) or earlier if US$845 million worth of shares are bought back prior to that date.

    The Company reserves the right to suspend or terminate the buy-back at any time.

  • 7 If the company/trust intends to buy back shares/units if conditions are met - those conditions

Not applicable

Not applicable

All buy-backs

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3D Page 2

11/01/2010

Appendix 3D

Changes relating to buy-back

  • 8 Any other change

    Not applicable

    Not applicable

  • 9 Reason for change

    Increase the potential size and extend the end date of the program.

  • 10 Any other information material to a shareholder's/unitholder's decision whether to accept the offer (eg, details of any proposed takeover bid)

None

Compliance statement

1.

The company is in compliance with all Corporations Act requirements relevant to this buy-back.

or, for trusts only:

  • 1. The trust is in compliance with all requirements of the Corporations Act as modified by Class Order 07/422, and of the trust's constitution, relevant to this buy-back.

  • 2. There is no information that the listing rules require to be disclosed that has not already been disclosed, or is not contained in, or attached to, this form.

Sign here:

............................................................ (Director/Company secretary)Date: 15 February 2018

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/01/2010

Appendix 3D Page 3

Appendix 3D

Changes relating to buy-back

Print name:Melanie Williams

== == == == ==

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3D Page 4

11/01/2010

South32 Ltd. published this content on 15 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2018 22:35:06 UTC.

