South32 : Changes relating to buy-back - Appendix 3D

Name of entity

South32 Limited

ABN/ARSN84 093 732 597

21 September 2017

Information about the change

On-market buy-back

J. P. Morgan Securities Australia Limited

4 If the company/trust intends to buy back a maximum number of shares/units - that number Note: This requires a figure to be included, not a percentage. The reference to a maximum number is to the total number including shares/units already bought back and shares/units remaining to be bought back. If the total has not changed, the item does not need to be completed.

Up to that number of shares for which the total buy-back consideration paid or payable is up to US$750 million. The Company reserves the right to suspend or terminate the buy-back at any time. Up to that number of shares for which the total buy-back consideration paid or payable is up to US$845 million. The Company reserves the right to suspend or terminate the buy-back at any time.

Column 1 (Details announced to market in Appendix 3C or last Appendix 3D) Column 2 (Details of change to buy-back proposals)

5 If the company/trust intends to buy back a maximum number of shares/units - the number remaining to be bought back Up to the number of shares with an aggregate buy-back consideration of US$538,544,756. Refer Appendix 3E dated 20 September 2017 for details of shares which may still be bought back. Up to the number of shares with an aggregate buy-back consideration of US$539,804,358.

6 If the company/trust intends to buy-back shares/units within a period of time - that period of time; if the company/trust intends that the buy-back be of unlimited duration - that intention The Company intends to buy-back shares in the period 11 April 2017 to 10 October 2018 (inclusive) or earlier if US$750 million worth of shares are bought back prior to that date. The Company reserves the right to suspend or terminate the buy-back at any time. The Company intends to buy-back shares in the period 11 April 2017 to 10 April 2019 (inclusive) or earlier if US$845 million worth of shares are bought back prior to that date. The Company reserves the right to suspend or terminate the buy-back at any time.

All buy-backs

9 Reason for change Increase the potential size and extend the end date of the program.

10 Any other information material to a shareholder's/unitholder's decision whether to accept the offer (eg, details of any proposed takeover bid)

Compliance statement

1.

The company is in compliance with all Corporations Act requirements relevant to this buy-back.

2. There is no information that the listing rules require to be disclosed that has not already been disclosed, or is not contained in, or attached to, this form.

Date: 15 February 2018

Print name:Melanie Williams

