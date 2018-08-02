Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Southeast Asia's Grab mops up $1 billion funding from financial firms

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2018 | 05:02am CEST
FILE PHOTO: A Grab motorbike helmet is displayed during Grab's fifth anniversary news conference in Singapore

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Southeast Asian ride-hailing company Grab on Thursday said it has secured new investment of $1 billion from a clutch of financial firms, including global asset manager OppenheimerFunds and China's Ping An Capital.

The funding comes after Toyota Motor Corp in June bought a $1 billion stake in Grab as the lead investor in a financing round launched following Grab's acquisition of Uber Technologies Inc's operations in Southeast Asia.

Grab said other investors in the new funding include Microsoft Corp co-founder Paul Allen's Vulcan Capital, Macquarie Capital [MBLCF.UL] and Lightspeed Venture Partners.

Six-year-old Grab, which counts Chinese ride-hailing firm Didi Chuxing and Japan's SoftBank Group Corp among its backers, was valued at just more than $10 billion after Toyota's investment, a source familiar with the matter said at the time.

Grab, which started as a taxi-booking app, has been transforming itself into a consumer technology group, offering services such as digital payments and food delivery.

Earlier this year, Uber sold its Southeast Asian business to Grab in exchange for a stake in the Singapore-based firm, in a deal that has prompted regulatory scrutiny.

Grab said it would use the new funds to expand its online-to-offline services in Southeast Asia.

It plans to use a significant portion of the proceeds to invest in Indonesia, Southeast Asia's biggest market where Go-Jek is the dominant player in ride-hailing.

Go-Jek counts Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings Ltd, private equity firms KKR & Co LP, Warburg Pincus LLC [WP.UL] and venture capital player Sequoia Capital among its investors.

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga and Aradhana Aravindan in SINGAPORE; Additional reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Manolo Serapio Jr. and Himani Sarkar)

By Anshuman Daga and Aradhana Aravindan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:06aTrump administration adds to China trade pressure with higher tariff plan
RE
05:02aSoutheast Asia's Grab mops up $1 billion funding from financial firms
RE
04:52aDEPARTMENT OF TREASURY AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT : Release of the ACCC Gas Inquiry 2017-2020 Interim Report
PU
03:52aAustralia Trade Surplus Widens
DJ
03:37aOil trades higher after two days of heavy losses
RE
03:17aGRAIN GROWERS : GrainGrowers announces new wheat quality research
PU
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
02:15aSonos IPO prices below range amid muted investor reception
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM : Amazon forms U.S. Postal Service lobby group with other companies
2TESLA : Tesla flags promise of profit as Model 3 production steadies
3ICAHN, WITH SIZABLE STAKE IN CIGNA, TO OPPOSE EXPRESS SCRIPTS ACQUISITION: WSJ
4Sonos IPO prices below range amid muted investor reception
5APPLE : APPLE : ride to $1 trillion - The magic number that gets it there

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.