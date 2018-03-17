Southeast Scores High on LegalShield’s List of Top Provider Law Firms

Legal Services Company Recognizes Outstanding Attorneys and Law Firms Across the Southeast

LegalShield, one of North America’s leading providers of affordable legal plans and the IDShield identity theft solution for individuals, families and small businesses, is holding its annual We Are LegalShield Convention this week at the Cox Convention Center in Oklahoma City. At this year’s event, LegalShield’s experienced, new and aspiring Independent Sales Associates from all 50 states and Canada have come together to engage with motivating speakers, get specialized professional development training and benefit from rare networking opportunities.

LegalShield has a network of dedicated provider law firms that employ over 1,000 attorneys with an average of 22 years experience. In 2017 alone, providers received 1,833,905 requests for services, thus saving or recovering for LegalShield members approximately $33 million.

Today, Keri Norris, Senior Vice President of Regulatory Compliance and Chief Legal Officer, and Lori Owens, Senior Director Provider Services, honored law firms and attorneys with awards for superior performance and customer service. LegalShield and its provider law firms have the industry’s highest standard of service and satisfaction as the only legal services provider that holds its firms and attorneys directly accountable through member surveys, ratings and feedback. After every interaction with a LegalShield lawyer, members are asked to rate their experience, which generates a Net Promoter Score (NPS). The average NPS for LegalShield is 56, putting the company on par with brands like Samsung, TurboTax and Apple iPad/iPhone.

“Dedicated and client-focused law firms are the bedrock to our mission of providing affordable and equal access to legal services for all,” said Bell. “With over 1,000 provider attorneys in 50 states and four Canadian provinces, LegalShield is able to provide legal protection to 1,751,456 members, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year when a member's rights, freedoms or liberties are threatened.”

This year’s recipients from the Southeast are listed below.

Award of Excellence, Golden Twist W/Gold Fill: This is the most prestigious annual award. It considers money saved and collected per capita, NPS and compliance to produce a cumulative score for 2018. One large and one small law firm that have the best overall performance across all award categories receive this award. Lisle Rutledge, P.A. (AR)

Emergency Access Attorney of the Year, Culmination Indigo: The award recipient is chosen by LegalShield’s Member Services Department for their constant dedication to doing whatever it takes to help those facing a legal emergency—any time day or night LegalShield members are guaranteed 24/7 access to legal services, which is critical to LegalShield’s ability to truly protect its members. Larry Mancuso, DSK Law (FLN)

Member’s Choice Award, Sentinel Award: To ensure member satisfaction and quality, LegalShield members are surveyed after every interaction with a lawyer and rate their experience using an NPS. Caldwell & Riffee (WV)

Individual Member’s Choice: This category honors an individual attorney from the provider law firm who holds the highest NPS score ration to the number of surveys received. John Piazza, The Anderson Law Firm, LLC (AL) Jason Jouett, Lisle Rutledge, P.A. (AR) Michelle Bell, DSK Law (FLN) Nir Meshulam, Glantzlaw (FLS) Jool Kang, Deming, Parker, Hoffman, Campbell & Daly, LLC (GA) Theodore Palmer, O'Koon Hintermeister, PLLC (KY) David Marler, Provosty, Sadler & deLaunay, APC (LA) Steven Clark, Merritt, Webb, Wilson & Caruso, PLLC (NC) Greg Whitley, Merritt, Webb, Wilson & Caruso, PLLC (SC) Brent Hays, Merritt, Webb, Wilson & Caruso, PLLC (TN) Gregory Haynes, Friedman, Framme & Thrush, P.A. (VA) William Shrewsberry, Caldwell & Riffee (WV)

Supervising Attorney of the Year, Culmination Indigo: Supervising attorneys are committed to leading a team to accomplish one goal—excellent service to LegalShield members. The award recipient is selected by LegalShield’s Provider Services based on their superior leadership skills and individual performance within their firm, as well as their performance with LegalShield and our members. Michael Stern, Glantzlaw (FLS)



About LegalShield

A pioneer in the democratization of affordable access to legal protection, LegalShield is one of North America’s leading providers of legal safeguards and protection against identity theft for individuals, families and small businesses. The 45-year-old company has more than 1,751,000 members that are covered by its legal and identity theft plans. IDShield provides identity theft protection to one million individuals. LegalShield and IDShield serve more than 141,000 businesses. Both legal and identity theft plans start for less than $25 per month.

LegalShield’s legal plans provide access to attorneys with an average of 22 years of experience in areas such as family matters, estate planning, financial and business issues, consumer protection, tax, real estate, benefits disputes and auto/driving issues. Unlike other legal plans or do-it-yourself websites, LegalShield has dedicated law firms in 50 states and four provinces in Canada that members can call for help without having to worry about high hourly rates.

IDShield provides identity monitoring and restoration services and is the only identity theft protection company armed with a team of licensed private investigators on call to restore a member’s identity.

For more information, call press and corporate relations at 580-436-1234.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180316005633/en/