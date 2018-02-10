Southern California Gas : SoCalGas Joins Assemblymember Mike Gipson to Mark Significant Milestone in Natural Gas Pipeline Improvement Project in the L.A. Gateway Area

LOS ANGELES, February 10, 2018 - Southern California Gas Co. (SoCalGas) today joined Assemblymember Mike Gipson to mark a significant milestone in a $17 million pipeline modernization project along 190th Street between South Vermont Avenue and South Figueroa Street near the Harbor Freeway (Interstate 110). Construction crews today raised nearly 1,300 feet of new pipeline into the air and safely installed it below 190th Street. SoCalGas is using a trenchless construction technique to reduce impacts to traffic and the environment.

The 190th Street pipeline replacement project is part of SoCalGas' Pipeline Safety Enhancement Plan (PSEP), a multi-billion-dollar program that identifies high-pressure pipeline sections throughout SoCalGas' system and schedules them to be pressure-tested and/or replaced. Since the PSEP program began in 2013, SoCalGas has tested and/or replaced 155 miles of high pressure lines, and upgraded or replaced 120 valves.

'Customers in this region prefer to use natural gas for home heating, hot water and cooking because it's the most affordable and reliable option,' said Rick Phillips, senior director of SoCalGas' Pipeline Safety Enhancement Plan. 'Upgrading our pipeline system helps ensure we can continue to reliably provide natural gas to homes, businesses, schools, hospitals and power plants in Los Angeles.'

'The new pipeline installation will ensure that our communities continue to receive safe, reliable natural gas service for heat and hot water,' said Assemblymember Mike Gipson for the 64th District. 'This infrastructure investment will help ensure that these needs are met.'

The 190th Street pipeline replacement project will enhance safety and reliability for nearly 375,000 residential and commercial natural gas customers in Gardena, Redondo Beach, Torrance, Carson, San Pedro, and Palos Verdes and other L.A. Gateway Area communities. SoCalGas does not anticipate any service interruptions to customers while the work is being completed.

SoCalGas invests in modernizing its natural gas system to deliver reliable energy while keeping bills affordable for customers. From 2011-2016 the company invested nearly $6 billion to upgrade and modernize its natural gas system and had the second lowest average bills in the nation among gas utilities.

In Southern California, natural gas is the most affordable and reliable option for home and water heating, and for cooking. More than 90 percent of residents use natural gas to heat their home and hot water. In addition, more than half of the electricity generated in California is produced using clean burning natural gas. Generating electricity locally using natural gas helps California avoid importing electricity generated with less desirable fuels like coal.

During the pipeline installation, Southbound traffic Interstate 110 may take the off-ramp at 190th Street and make a left-hand turn towards Figueroa Street. However, vehicles will not be able to make a right-hand turn onto 190th Street due to lane closures.

Through May 2018, eastbound and westbound traffic on West 190th Street will be reduced to one lane in each direction. Eastbound and westbound traffic on West 190th Street between South Vermont Avenue and South Figueroa Street will not be able to make left turns for approximately one-half mile, due to construction work in the middle lane. Westbound traffic will still be able to turn left or right onto Vermont Avenue. Eastbound traffic will still be able to turn left or right on South Figueroa Street.

