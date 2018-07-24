Southern California Hospital at Hollywood : in Top 5% in Nation for Patient Safety

Southern California Hospital at Hollywood received the 2018 Patient
Safety Excellence Award™ from Healthgrades, putting it in the
top 5% in the nation among short-term acute care hospitals for patient
safety. This is the third time (2015-16, 2018) Hollywood hospital has
achieved this distinction.
The Patient Safety Excellence Award™ recognizes superior performance in
hospitals that have prevented serious, potentially avoidable
complications for patients during hospital stays. According to
Healthgrades, if all hospitals achieved the average performance of award
recipients for each of the 13 Patient Safety Indicators evaluated,
during the 2014 to 2016 study period, 126,342 patient safety events
could have been avoided.
“Safety touches all aspects of patient care – and that’s why our
physicians and staff members are focused on this measure of care,” said
Matt Whaley, hospital administrator. “To offer our community safety that
is nationally recognized is a significant achievement.”
During the 2014 to 2016 study period, Healthgrades found that patients
treated in hospitals receiving the Patient Safety Excellence Award were,
on average:
-
55.6% less likely to experience an accidental cut, puncture,
perforation or hemorrhage during medical care, than patients treated
at non-recipient hospitals
-
52.4% less likely to experience a collapsed lung due to a procedure or
surgery in or around the chest, than patients treated at non-recipient
hospitals
-
62.8% less likely to experience catheter-related bloodstream
infections acquired at the hospital, than patients treated at
non-recipient hospitals
-
54.3% less likely to experience pressure sores or bed sores acquired
in the hospital, than patients treated at non-recipient hospitals1
“We applaud the hospitals who have received the Healthgrades 2018
Patient Safety Excellence Award,” said Brad Bowman, MD, Healthgrades
chief medical officer. “Their dedication and commitment to providing
safe care creates tangible results for patients.”
In addition to the Patient Safety Excellence Award, Southern California
Hospital at Hollywood and its sister facility in Culver City also
received several 2018 clinical specialty awards, including Five Stars
for Appendectomy, Pacemaker Procedures (2018), Treatment of Heart Attack
and Heart Failure, Sepsis Treatment, Esophageal-Stomach Surgeries and
Treatment of COPD, as well as Pulmonary Care Excellence Award.
Healthgrades is the leading online resource for comprehensive
information about physicians and hospitals.
View Healthgrades hospital methodologies: https://www.healthgrades.com/quality/2018-methodology-mortality-and-complications-outcomes
Access the recently released Patient
Sentiment Report from Healthgrades and MGMA, which analyzed nearly 7
million online patient reviews and reveals what patients say about their
physicians: https://www.healthgrades.com/about/press-room/healthgrades-names-patient-safety-excellence-award-and-outstanding-patient-experience-award-recipients
About Southern California Hospital at Hollywood
Southern California Hospital at Hollywood is a 100-bed acute care
facility that has one overriding goal: to provide excellent
healthcare—with respect and compassion—to the diverse community we
serve, including the area’s growing LGBTQ population. Since opening more
than 50 years ago, we have added orthopedic surgeons, vascular surgeons,
primary care physicians, radiologists and physicians with multiple
subspecialties. Additionally, our full-service facility includes an
urgent care unit. Southern California Hospital at Hollywood has received
the Patient Safety Excellence Award™ from Healthgrades for
three years, putting it in the top 5% in the nation among short-term
acute care hospitals for patient safety.
______________________
1 Statistics are based on
Healthgrades Patient Safety Ratings and Excellence Award methodology,
which is primarily constructed using AHRQ Technical Specifications
version 5E applied to MedPAR data for years 2014 through 2016 and
represent three-year estimates for Medicare patients only.
