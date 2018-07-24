Southern California Hospital at Hollywood : in Top 5% in Nation for Patient Safety

Southern California Hospital at Hollywood received the 2018 Patient Safety Excellence Award™ from Healthgrades, putting it in the top 5% in the nation among short-term acute care hospitals for patient safety. This is the third time (2015-16, 2018) Hollywood hospital has achieved this distinction.

The Patient Safety Excellence Award™ recognizes superior performance in hospitals that have prevented serious, potentially avoidable complications for patients during hospital stays. According to Healthgrades, if all hospitals achieved the average performance of award recipients for each of the 13 Patient Safety Indicators evaluated, during the 2014 to 2016 study period, 126,342 patient safety events could have been avoided.

“Safety touches all aspects of patient care – and that’s why our physicians and staff members are focused on this measure of care,” said Matt Whaley, hospital administrator. “To offer our community safety that is nationally recognized is a significant achievement.”

During the 2014 to 2016 study period, Healthgrades found that patients treated in hospitals receiving the Patient Safety Excellence Award were, on average:

55.6% less likely to experience an accidental cut, puncture, perforation or hemorrhage during medical care, than patients treated at non-recipient hospitals

52.4% less likely to experience a collapsed lung due to a procedure or surgery in or around the chest, than patients treated at non-recipient hospitals

62.8% less likely to experience catheter-related bloodstream infections acquired at the hospital, than patients treated at non-recipient hospitals

54.3% less likely to experience pressure sores or bed sores acquired in the hospital, than patients treated at non-recipient hospitals1

“We applaud the hospitals who have received the Healthgrades 2018 Patient Safety Excellence Award,” said Brad Bowman, MD, Healthgrades chief medical officer. “Their dedication and commitment to providing safe care creates tangible results for patients.”

In addition to the Patient Safety Excellence Award, Southern California Hospital at Hollywood and its sister facility in Culver City also received several 2018 clinical specialty awards, including Five Stars for Appendectomy, Pacemaker Procedures (2018), Treatment of Heart Attack and Heart Failure, Sepsis Treatment, Esophageal-Stomach Surgeries and Treatment of COPD, as well as Pulmonary Care Excellence Award.

Healthgrades is the leading online resource for comprehensive information about physicians and hospitals.

View Healthgrades hospital methodologies: https://www.healthgrades.com/quality/2018-methodology-mortality-and-complications-outcomes

Access the recently released Patient Sentiment Report from Healthgrades and MGMA, which analyzed nearly 7 million online patient reviews and reveals what patients say about their physicians: https://www.healthgrades.com/about/press-room/healthgrades-names-patient-safety-excellence-award-and-outstanding-patient-experience-award-recipients

About Southern California Hospital at Hollywood

Southern California Hospital at Hollywood is a 100-bed acute care facility that has one overriding goal: to provide excellent healthcare—with respect and compassion—to the diverse community we serve, including the area’s growing LGBTQ population. Since opening more than 50 years ago, we have added orthopedic surgeons, vascular surgeons, primary care physicians, radiologists and physicians with multiple subspecialties. Additionally, our full-service facility includes an urgent care unit. Southern California Hospital at Hollywood has received the Patient Safety Excellence Award™ from Healthgrades for three years, putting it in the top 5% in the nation among short-term acute care hospitals for patient safety.

______________________

1 Statistics are based on Healthgrades Patient Safety Ratings and Excellence Award methodology, which is primarily constructed using AHRQ Technical Specifications version 5E applied to MedPAR data for years 2014 through 2016 and represent three-year estimates for Medicare patients only.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180724005899/en/