Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Southern Pacific Securities 04-2 PLC - Redemption Notice

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2018 | 05:52pm CET

REDEMPTION NOTICE

SOUTHERN PACIFIC SECURITIES 04-2 PLC

Notice to the holders of all outstanding

€100,000,000 Class A1a Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 2025

Issue Price: 100 per cent.

U.S.$100,000,000 Class A1b Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 2025

Issue Price: 100 per cent.

£180,900,000 Class A1c Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 2025

Issue Price: 100 per cent.

€100,000,000 Class A2a Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 2042

Issue Price: 100 per cent.

£235,200,000 Class A2c Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 2042

(with Class A2c Detachable Coupons) Issue Price: 100 per cent. plus premium

U.S.$22,500,000 Class B1b Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 2042

Issue Price: 100 per cent.

£31,600,000 Class B1c Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 2042

Issue Price: 100 per cent.

€5,000,000 Class C1a Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 2042

Issue Price: 100 per cent.

£19,400,000 Class C1c Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 2042

Issue Price: 100 per cent.

€5,000,000 Class D1a Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 2042

Issue Price: 100 per cent.

£19,400,000 Class D1c Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 2042

Issue Price: 100 per cent.

£7,000,000 Class E Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 2042

Issue Price: 100 per cent.

(together the “Notes”)

issued by Southern Pacific Securities 04-2 PLC (the “Issuer”)

The Issuer refers to its notice dated 9 February 2018 (the "Issuer's Notice").

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the Noteholders that in accordance with the Issuer's notice to Noteholders of its intention to redeem the Notes pursuant to Condition 5(d) (Early Redemption), as set out in the Issuer's Notice, the Issuer has redeemed the Notes in full at their Sterling Equivalent Principal Amount Outstanding including all accrued but unpaid interest on 12 March 2018.  Accordingly, the listing of the Notes on the Official List of the FCA and the admission of the Notes to trading on the Regulated Market of the London Stock Exchange plc will be cancelled on, or shortly after, 13 March 2018.

Noteholders who have queries in relation to the above matters should contact the Directors of Southern Pacific Securities 04-2 PLC, 6th Floor, 65 Gresham Street, London EC2V 7NQ; email: [email protected]; attn.: The Directors for further information.

Defined terms used in this notice will have the meaning given to them in the prospectus of the Issuer dated 29 July 2004.

13 March 2018                                                                                             

for and on behalf of
Southern Pacific Securities 04-2 PLC


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:00pFIRST MAJESTIC SILVER : Primero Announces Shareholders Vote in Favour of Transaction With First Majestic
AQ
06:00pCANADA RARE EARTH : Receives a US$500,000 Fee for Optioning Certain of its Rights to Acquire a Completed Refinery
AQ
06:00pXCEL BRANDS : Announces the Expansion of the H Halston Brand into the Home Category
AQ
06:00pDIPLOMAT PHARMACY : to Present at 2018 Barclays Global Healthcare Conference
PR
06:00pNorth American Cognitive Radio Market 2018 with Forecasts to 2023 - CAGR Projected to Grow at 15.5% - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
06:00pING GROEP : completes acquisition of majority stake in Payvision
GL
05:59pSouthern Pacific Financing 04-A PLC - Redemption Notice
PR
05:57pTEMPUS APPLIED SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS, INC. : Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05:57pAK STEEL HOLDING CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:56pOLD SECOND BANCORP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.