Southern Pacific Securities 04-2 PLC - Redemption Notice

REDEMPTION NOTICE

SOUTHERN PACIFIC SECURITIES 04-2 PLC

Notice to the holders of all outstanding

€100,000,000 Class A1a Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 2025

Issue Price: 100 per cent.

U.S.$100,000,000 Class A1b Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 2025

Issue Price: 100 per cent.

£180,900,000 Class A1c Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 2025

Issue Price: 100 per cent.

€100,000,000 Class A2a Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 2042

Issue Price: 100 per cent.

£235,200,000 Class A2c Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 2042

(with Class A2c Detachable Coupons) Issue Price: 100 per cent. plus premium

U.S.$22,500,000 Class B1b Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 2042

Issue Price: 100 per cent.

£31,600,000 Class B1c Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 2042

Issue Price: 100 per cent.

€5,000,000 Class C1a Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 2042

Issue Price: 100 per cent.

£19,400,000 Class C1c Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 2042

Issue Price: 100 per cent.

€5,000,000 Class D1a Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 2042

Issue Price: 100 per cent.

£19,400,000 Class D1c Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 2042

Issue Price: 100 per cent.

£7,000,000 Class E Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 2042

Issue Price: 100 per cent.

(together the “Notes”)

issued by Southern Pacific Securities 04-2 PLC (the “Issuer”)

The Issuer refers to its notice dated 9 February 2018 (the "Issuer's Notice").

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the Noteholders that in accordance with the Issuer's notice to Noteholders of its intention to redeem the Notes pursuant to Condition 5(d) (Early Redemption), as set out in the Issuer's Notice, the Issuer has redeemed the Notes in full at their Sterling Equivalent Principal Amount Outstanding including all accrued but unpaid interest on 12 March 2018. Accordingly, the listing of the Notes on the Official List of the FCA and the admission of the Notes to trading on the Regulated Market of the London Stock Exchange plc will be cancelled on, or shortly after, 13 March 2018.

Noteholders who have queries in relation to the above matters should contact the Directors of Southern Pacific Securities 04-2 PLC, 6th Floor, 65 Gresham Street, London EC2V 7NQ; email: [email protected]; attn.: The Directors for further information.

Defined terms used in this notice will have the meaning given to them in the prospectus of the Issuer dated 29 July 2004.

13 March 2018

for and on behalf of

Southern Pacific Securities 04-2 PLC