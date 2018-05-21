Southwest Securities International Securities Limi : NOTICE OF ISSUE AND LISTING ON HK$ BONDS ON THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED – SOUTHWEST SECURITIES INTERNATINAL SECURITIES LIMITED - HK$780,000,000 6.0% BONDS DUE 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Southwest Securities International Securities Limited

(Incorporated in Burmuda with limited liability)

(the "Company", Stock Code: 812)

HK$780,000,000 6.0% BONDS DUE 2019

(the "Bonds", Stock Code: 4499)

Sole Global Coordinator, Sole Bookrunner and Sole Lead Manager

Haitong International

NOTICE OF ISSUE AND LISTING

ON THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED

Application has been made to The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited for the listing of and permission to deal in the Bonds by way of debt issues to professional investors (as defined in Chapter 37 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and in the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong)) only, as described in the offering circular dated 16 May 2018 relating to the Bonds. Permission for the listing of, and dealing in, the Bonds is expected to become effective on 21 May 2018.

By order of the Board of Directors

Southwest Securities International Securities Limited

Wu Jian*

Chairman

Hong Kong, 18 May 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Wu Jian* (Chairman), Mr. Pu Rui* (Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Luo Yi, Ms. Zhao Dongmei*, Ms. Wang Huiyun* and Mr. Xiong Xiaoqiang*; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Professor Wu Jun*, Mr. Meng Gaoyuan* and Mr. Guan Wenwei.

