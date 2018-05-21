Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Southwest Securities International Securities Limi : NOTICE OF ISSUE AND LISTING ON HK$ BONDS ON THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED – SOUTHWEST SECURITIES INTERNATINAL SECURITIES LIMITED - HK$780,000,000 6.0% BONDS DUE 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/21/2018 | 02:45am CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is for information purposes only and is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. Neither this announcement nor anything herein forms the basis for any contract or commitment whatsoever. Neither this announcement nor any copy hereof may be taken into or distributed in the United States. The Bonds and the securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration. Any public offering of securities to be made in the United States will be made by means of a prospectus. Such prospectus will contain detailed information about the Company and its management, as well as financial statements. No public offer of securities is to be made by the Company in the United States.

Southwest Securities International Securities Limited

Гᗇ਷ყᗇՎٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡*

(Incorporated in Burmuda with limited liability)

(the "Company", Stock Code: 812)

HK$780,000,000 6.0% BONDS DUE 2019

(the "Bonds", Stock Code: 4499)

Sole Global Coordinator, Sole Bookrunner and Sole Lead Manager

Haitong International

NOTICE OF ISSUE AND LISTING

ON THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED

Application has been made to The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited for the listing of and permission to deal in the Bonds by way of debt issues to professional investors (as defined in Chapter 37 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and in the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong)) only, as described in the offering circular dated 16 May 2018 relating to the Bonds. Permission for the listing of, and dealing in, the Bonds is expected to become effective on 21 May 2018.

By order of the Board of Directors

Southwest Securities International Securities Limited

Wu Jian*

Chairman

Hong Kong, 18 May 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Wu Jian* (Chairman), Mr. Pu Rui* (Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Luo Yi, Ms. Zhao Dongmei*, Ms. Wang Huiyun* and Mr. Xiong Xiaoqiang*; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Professor Wu Jun*, Mr. Meng Gaoyuan* and Mr. Guan Wenwei.

*

For identification purpose only

Disclaimer

Southwest Securities International Securities Limited published this content on 21 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2018 00:44:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:47aSANTOS : Australia's Santos gets improved bid from Harbour Energy at $10.8 billion
RE
02:47aSANTOS : Australia's Santos gets improved bid from Harbour Energy at $10.8 billion
RE
02:45aSOUTHWEST SECURITIES INTERNATIONAL SECURITIES LIMI : NOTICE OF ISSUE AND LISTING ON HK$ BONDS ON THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED – SOUTHWEST SECURITIES INTERNATINAL SECURITIES LIMITED - HK$780,000,000 6.0% BONDS DUE 2019
PU
02:45aSEMBCORP MARINE : secures contract for the construction and integration of Vito FPU’s hull, topsides and living quarters
PU
02:44aMANCHESTER UNITED : Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois urges Chelsea to spend big for next season
AQ
02:44aJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Inter Milan snatch Champions League spot from Lazio in dramatic 3-2 win
AQ
02:44aMANCHESTER UNITED : City chairman expects more under relentless Pep Guardiola
AQ
02:43aJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Maurizio Sarri hints at Napoli exit amid Chelsea links
AQ
02:43aMANCHESTER UNITED : Alexis Sanchez has to improve, insists Manchester United great Paul Scholes
AQ
02:40aNEDBANK : Citi Dash entries open
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DON'T NEGLECT TO PAY THE MIDDLEMAN: How Shell and Eni ended up on trial
2U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop Jr. Challenges New Morehouse Graduates To "Reverse Regression" In U.S. Civil, Huma..
3ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS GROUP : ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS : rural health care providers 'in limbo' amid bud..
4EL PASO ELECTRIC COMPANY : EL PASO ELECTRIC : Win Neon Desert tickets during El Paso Times Facebook Live talk ..
5MANCHESTER UNITED PLC : MANCHESTER UNITED : Nemanja Matic calls for Manchester United to recruit more experien..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.