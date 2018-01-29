Space Jam Tells Consumers to Give Smoking “THE BYRD™” With Its New Closed Tank Vaping Device!

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Jan. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Space Jam Juice LLC, a disruptive, lifestyle-driven vape company, announced today the launch of THE BYRD™, a closed tank vaping device utilizing a proprietary pod system that uses a blend of nicotine salts developed exclusively for THE BYRD™ that is not derived from tobacco leaf, stem, or waste dust, like all other nicotine. THE BYRD™ also allows for “pass-through” vaping, which allows for vaping while your device is charging, and receives a full charge in 20 minutes or less through a micro-USB charger. With THE BYRD™, the proprietary pod also connects magnetically, giving the user a perfect draw every time. THE BYRD™ also has unmatched battery life compared to other closed tank systems.



“THE BYRD™ represents a huge opportunity for our distribution partners,” said Danny Peykoff, CEO of Space Jam Juice. “The closed tank category accounted for almost $1 billion in C-Store sales across the total US in 2017. The nicotine alternative market is exploding, and we are thrilled to deliver a product the vaping industry has never seen before.”

As with all Space Jam products, THE BYRD™ is accompanied by a comprehensive 360 degree marketing program to assist our distribution partners in selling THE BYRD™. The device is currently available in 1,300 locations across the US. Please visit (www.thebyrdvapor.com) for additional information.

Distributors and retailers interested in THE BYRD™ should contact Richard Willemstein at [email protected].

About Space Jam Juice

Space Jam is a disruptive, lifestyle-driven vape company empowering consumers with an approachable alternative to cigarettes. Pioneers in vape products, Space Jam was founded in 2012 by two smokers who were dissatisfied with the vaping flavors available and decided to make their own. Space Jam is currently available nationwide in the Vape and Tobacco channel as well as 6,000 Convenience Store locations across the country. For more information, please visit www.spacejamjuice.com.

