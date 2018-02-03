SpaceX : Confirms Two First Stage Landing Attempts on Land during Upcoming Falcon Heavy Mission; Central Florida Residents May Experience Multiple Sonic Booms

SpaceX confirmed today that the company is targeting the launch of the
Falcon Heavy demonstration mission from Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at
NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The two and half-hour primary
launch window opens at 1:30 p.m. EST, or 18:30 UTC on Tuesday, February
6. The public should keep in mind that with launches of any
demonstration launch vehicle, schedule changes are not unexpected.
In addition to the primary mission of launching and delivering Falcon
Heavy’s payload to its intended orbit, SpaceX is attempting the
secondary mission of landing all three of Falcon Heavy’s first stage
cores, during this mission. Following booster separation, Falcon Heavy’s
two side cores will return to land at SpaceX’s Landing Zones 1 and 2
(LZ-1 & LZ-2) at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida. Falcon
Heavy’s center core will attempt to land on the “Of Course I Still Love
You” droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean. SpaceX
has landed a first stage booster at Landing Zone 1 nine times prior to
this mission and has successfully recovered Falcon 9 first stages from
12 missions at sea using the company’s Autonomous Spaceport Drone
Ships. Landing Zones 1 and 2 are built on the former site of Space
Launch Complex 13, a U.S. Air Force rocket and missile testing range.
There is the possibility that residents of Brevard, Indian River,
Orange, Osceola, Seminole, and Volusia counties may hear one or more
sonic booms during the landing attempts. Residents of Brevard County are
most likely to hear one or more sonic booms, although what residents’
experience will depend on weather conditions and other factors. A sonic
boom is a brief thunder-like noise a person on the ground hears when an
aircraft or other vehicle flies overhead faster than the speed of sound.
Residents may wish to follow the company’s launch webcast for real time
information concerning Tuesday’s launch. The webcast will be available
at spacex.com/webcast beginning approximately twenty minutes ahead of
launch.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180203005057/en/