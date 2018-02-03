Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SpaceX : Confirms Two First Stage Landing Attempts on Land during Upcoming Falcon Heavy Mission; Central Florida Residents May Experience Multiple Sonic Booms

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/03/2018 | 09:13pm CET

SpaceX confirmed today that the company is targeting the launch of the Falcon Heavy demonstration mission from Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The two and half-hour primary launch window opens at 1:30 p.m. EST, or 18:30 UTC on Tuesday, February 6. The public should keep in mind that with launches of any demonstration launch vehicle, schedule changes are not unexpected.

In addition to the primary mission of launching and delivering Falcon Heavy’s payload to its intended orbit, SpaceX is attempting the secondary mission of landing all three of Falcon Heavy’s first stage cores, during this mission. Following booster separation, Falcon Heavy’s two side cores will return to land at SpaceX’s Landing Zones 1 and 2 (LZ-1 & LZ-2) at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida. Falcon Heavy’s center core will attempt to land on the “Of Course I Still Love You” droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean. SpaceX has landed a first stage booster at Landing Zone 1 nine times prior to this mission and has successfully recovered Falcon 9 first stages from 12 missions at sea using the company’s Autonomous Spaceport Drone Ships. Landing Zones 1 and 2 are built on the former site of Space Launch Complex 13, a U.S. Air Force rocket and missile testing range.

There is the possibility that residents of Brevard, Indian River, Orange, Osceola, Seminole, and Volusia counties may hear one or more sonic booms during the landing attempts. Residents of Brevard County are most likely to hear one or more sonic booms, although what residents’ experience will depend on weather conditions and other factors. A sonic boom is a brief thunder-like noise a person on the ground hears when an aircraft or other vehicle flies overhead faster than the speed of sound.

Residents may wish to follow the company’s launch webcast for real time information concerning Tuesday’s launch. The webcast will be available at spacex.com/webcast beginning approximately twenty minutes ahead of launch.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:31p STANTON HOME-PRICE JUMP : Only 8 percent of U.S. cities gained more
10:16p Supply Market Intelligence Helps a Consumer Financial Services Client Achieve an Annual Savings of $40 Million
10:08p WAL MART STORES : Future for Sam’s Club building in limbo
09:57p BARCLAYS : Muthaiga’s Ocholla wins Barclays Series leg at Karen Club
09:56p MANCHESTER UNITED : Sanchez opens Man Utd goalscoring account
09:47p NIGERIAN BREWERIES : congratulates Super Eagles
09:47p TEXAS ROADHOUSE : restaurant opens Monday in Athens
09:46p Drilling Fluids Procurement Research – Market Trends and Spend Analysis by SpendEdge
09:40p MEDIA MATRIX WORLDWIDE : standalone net profit declines 93.75% in the December 2017 quarter
09:40p MEDIA MATRIX WORLDWIDE : reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.61 crore in the December 2017 quarter
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1STARBUCKS CORPORATION : Wall Street says Starbucks has too many stores, prices too high
2ORACLE CORPORATION : ORACLE : Approves Second $12 Billion Stock Buyback Authorization in as Many Months
3VODAFONE GROUP : VODAFONE : Sizes Up Liberty Assets -- WSJ
4IMPINJ INC : IMPINJ : stock plunges as Seattle company cuts revenue guidance, says CFO leaving
5WTI : Exxon, Chevron Come Up Short -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.